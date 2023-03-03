Open in App
Wayne County, OH
The Daily Record

Flood warning for Killbuck Creek in Wayne, Holmes counties; Ashland County under watch

By Bryce Buyakie, The Daily Record,

4 days ago

WOOSTER − The National Weather Service issued a flood warning Friday afternoon for three bodies of water in northern Ohio, including Killbuck Creek in Wayne and Holmes counties.

And a flood watch remains in effect for portions of Northeast and North Central Ohio, including Ashland, Holmes, Richland and Knox counties until 1 a.m. Saturday.

Wayne, Ashland and Holmes counties also are included in a wind advisory through 9 a.m. Saturday.

Friday rains could cause the Killbuck Creek to rise from 10.5 feet to just above the flood stage of 15 feet by Saturday morning, according to the NWS warning.

East Palestine: 'No reason to be concerned.' Wayne County air, water safe from East Palestine train spill

Flooding could impact nearby roads, including Water Street, County Road 621, state Route 60, state Route 520 and low-lying roads.

The Weather Service anticipates any waters to recede by Sunday morning.

The Portage River in Sandusky and Wood counties and Eagle Creek in Trumbull County are also affected.

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Flood warning for Killbuck Creek in Wayne, Holmes counties; Ashland County under watch

