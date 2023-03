Outsider.com

Tim Robbins Supports Woody Harrelson’s Call for Hollywood to Ditch ‘Absurd’ COVID Mandates By Taylor Cunningham, 4 days ago

By Taylor Cunningham, 4 days ago

Tim Robbins is standing by Woody Harrelson’s continuing plight to get Hollywood to drop its stringent COVID mandates. Harrelson first opened up about the highly ...