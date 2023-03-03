Open in App
Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash After Caught Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' With James Corden: 'No Talent'

By Taylor Norton,

4 days ago
Is Kim Kardashian adding music to the list of her many ventures?!

On Friday, March 3, Kardashian received backlash from fans after she was caught filming James Corden ’s show Carpool Karaoke .

The Skims founder was spotted wearing a gray tank top, gray ripped jeans and a long slicked back ponytail, while the comedian wore jeans, a black collared shirt and Gucci sneakers. The duo was seen at a local gas station where Corden made Kardashian repeatedly burst into laughter.

After TMZ released photos of the pair on a pit stop amid shooting, the public took to Twitter to criticize Corden’s guest choice.

“She isn’t a singer and got no talent,” said one user, while a second said, “Two of the most toxic humans on earth.”

Another hater added, saying, “Will it be a strip Carpool Karaoke ? Cause literally that’s her only talent. The girl can’t sing.”

Lastly a user said, “Sounds like the worst episode of Carpool Karaoke ever.”

Traditionally, the Carpool Karaoke host selects a famous musical act to join him in the silly car sing-alongs. Former guests include huge music-moguls Adele , Ariana Grande , Nicki Minaj and Lady Gaga .

Kardashian has little to no experience in music other than her long buried single “Jam” — that has been forgotten for a reason. This makes the TV personality an unorthodox pick for the show.

The Kardashians star and the late-night TV host are friends, and the model has been invited onto Corden’s The Late Late Show many times now. She has participated in segments like a Kardashian inspired House of the Dragon skit and the show’s well known “Spill Your Guts” game.

As OK! previously reported, the second eldest Kardashian sister has been busy as of late.

On Wednesday, March 2, the 42-year-old showed off her gorgeous figure on Instagram.

"Nothing like working out w friends to keep you motivated @kellyrowland," she captioned a gym selfie of her and friend Kelly Rowland .

The mother-of-four wore black Lululemon leggings and a matching black Lululemon top in the snap.

A few days before, Kardashian was in Milan, Italy, promoting her partnership with Dolce & Gabbana. She wore a jewel encrusted red two piece set that displayed her chiseled abs.

TMZ previously reported on Kardashian and Corden's filming.

