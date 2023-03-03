Kim Kardashian Receives Backlash After Caught Filming 'Carpool Karaoke' With James Corden: 'No Talent'

On Friday, March 3, Kardashian received backlash from fans after she was caught filming James Corden ’s show Carpool Karaoke .
The Skims founder was spotted wearing a gray tank top, gray ripped jeans and a long slicked back ponytail, while the comedian wore jeans, a black collared shirt and Gucci sneakers. The duo was seen at a local gas station where Corden made Kardashian repeatedly burst into laughter.
After TMZ released photos of the pair on a pit stop amid shooting, the public took to Twitter to criticize Corden’s guest choice.
“She isn’t a singer and got no talent,” said one user, while a second said, “Two of the most toxic humans on earth.”
Another hater added, saying, “Will it be a strip Carpool Karaoke ? Cause literally that’s her only talent. The girl can’t sing.”
Lastly a user said, “Sounds like the worst episode of Carpool Karaoke ever.”
Kardashian has little to no experience in music other than her long buried single “Jam” — that has been forgotten for a reason. This makes the TV personality an unorthodox pick for the show.
The Kardashians star and the late-night TV host are friends, and the model has been invited onto Corden’s The Late Late Show many times now. She has participated in segments like a Kardashian inspired House of the Dragon skit and the show’s well known “Spill Your Guts” game.
As OK! previously reported, the second eldest Kardashian sister has been busy as of late.
