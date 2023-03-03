Open in App
Saint Louis, MO
See more from this location?
St. Louis Riverfront Times

Former Sgt. Heather Taylor Wins $300K Against St. Louis City

By Ryan Krull,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iQnxF_0l76qsAj00
File photo of Heather Taylor.

Today in St. Louis City court, a jury awarded Deputy Public Safety Director Heather Taylor a $300,000 judgement, more than five years after she brought a lawsuit against the city claiming she was retaliated against for speaking to the media.

Taylor filed the suit in August 2017 when she was the President of the Ethical Society of Police, a union of Black police officers.


Taylor's suit says that in 2016 she spoke to St. Louis Post-Dispatch columnist Tony Messenger in her capacity as ESOP president for an article Messenger wrote about how the department had turned off its Shot Spotter gunfire-detection technology because, as Taylor said, “the bill hadn’t been paid.”

Taylor's suit said that she was retaliated against for speaking to the media even though many white officers had spoken to to media in similar manner without any sort of reprimand.

After dozens of trial dates getting scheduled only to be pushed back, the case was finally heard in front of jury starting last week.

The jury reached its verdict this afternoon.


Taylor was an officer with the SLMPD for more than 20 years, including eight years working as a homicide detective. She retired from the department in 2020 and became the deputy public safety director for the city in April 2021.

We welcome tips and feedback. Email the author at ryan.krull@riverfronttimes.com
or follow on Twitter at @RyanWKrull .

Coming soon: Riverfront Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting St. Louis stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Saint Louis, MO newsLocal Saint Louis, MO
St. Louis Lawyer Went on Media Blitz, Despite Client Asking for Discretion
Saint Louis, MO13 hours ago
St. Louis DA shoved 'aggressive' racial equity agendas into daily prosecution decisions using Soros-linked org
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
RFT Reviews the Week: February 27 to March 5, 2023
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
St. Louis Post-Dispatch Guild Urges Members to Reject Furloughs
Saint Louis, MO14 hours ago
St. Louis welcomes two Viola dispensaries behind Larry Hughes
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Sister of woman attacked in Central West End advocates for better safety
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Jefferson City gets closer to taking control of St. Louis Police Department
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis Again Orders Eviction of Riverfront Homeless Camp
Saint Louis, MO11 hours ago
News 4 Investigates: Central West End attack leads to courtroom disturbance
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones signs updated uniform plumbing code for the City
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
'Aldergeddon': St. Louis on verge of cutting number of city wards in half
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Caught on camera: Rapid gunfire leaves wake of destruction in Soulard
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
New contract gives St. Louis police raises ranging from 8% to 13%
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Homicide detectives investigate north St. Louis shooting
Saint Louis, MO7 hours ago
Here's what could happen if the population of St. Louis dips below 300,000
Saint Louis, MO12 hours ago
Man sleeping in abandoned Metro East house dies in fire
East Saint Louis, IL8 hours ago
Man shot multiple times in St. Louis, goes to hospital in Troy, Missouri
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Trooper finds a body on an East St. Louis street
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
New Missouri Law Would Make Temp Tags a Thing of the Past
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
St. Louis was once Mound City. Its Native American residents still feel erased
Saint Louis, MO2 days ago
Missing Hazelwood woman last heard from at St. Louis Airport has been found
Hazelwood, MO1 day ago
Animal adoption specials happening today
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Gioia's Deli is opening another St. Louis-area location this spring
Saint Louis, MO13 hours ago
New Society, a Cocktail Lounge, to Open on South Grand
Saint Louis, MO10 hours ago
From Kimberly Gardner…to Rockwood School District…to Aldergeddon
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
Viola Dispensary Introduces Allen Iverson Strain to St. Louis
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Missouri AG subpoenas St. Louis mayor, comptroller in Kim Gardner case
Saint Louis, MO4 days ago
St. Louis man arrested for suspicion of DWI following traffic stop in Eureka
Eureka, MO8 hours ago
Missouri man indicted on two counts of wire fraud and one count of bank fraud for defrauding vehicle buyers
Saint Peters, MO1 day ago
St. Peters man accused of repeatedly selling the same SUV for $300K
Saint Peters, MO4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy