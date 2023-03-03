Open in App
New Philadelphia, OH
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Times-Reporter

Tusc Has Talent show tryouts set for March 13

By The Times-Reporter,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vQVwg_0l76qot300

NEW PHILADELPHIA − Participants are being sought for Tusc Has Talent, a talent show for people with cognitive and/or physical disabilities.

The show will be held at 3 p.m. March 18 at First United Methodist Church, 201 W. High Ave. Any type of talent is acceptable, including singing, dancing, comedy or even blowing bubbles.

Tryouts for the event will be 5 to 7 p.m. March 13. Participants must be pre-registered at tcchallengerbaseball.com to try out. Limited spots are available.

The event is sponsored by Tuscarawas County Challenger Baseball, Starlight Enterprises Inc. and the Tuscarawas County Board of Developmental Disabilities. For more information, call Jennifer at 330-204-3067.

This article originally appeared on The Times-Reporter: Tusc Has Talent show tryouts set for March 13

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Opinion: Wearing Short vs Long Dresses’ for WHS Dances
Wadsworth, OH2 days ago
Stark County roundup: News from around the Canton region
Canton, OH2 days ago
Shopping In Hartville
Hartville, OH13 hours ago
Do you remember Cosmos Blubaugh's farm north of Danville?
Danville, OH3 days ago
Say it ain’t snow: ‘Tough’ winter ends Brandywine season
Peninsula, OH1 day ago
Massillon daughter donates her own kidney to save her father’s life
Massillon, OH13 hours ago
LeBron James Family Foundation to open new community space in Akron
Akron, OH5 days ago
Cheryl L. Colopy vs Patrick James Colopy
Mount Vernon, OH3 days ago
Desiree F. Lazada, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH7 days ago
Family prepares to leave East Palestine home after train derailment
East Palestine, OH2 days ago
Update: Local missing dog found deceased
Broadview Heights, OH2 days ago
This Restaurant Is Tucked Underground In Civil War Era Sandstone Caverns
Mansfield, OH1 day ago
Trinina Crockett, Youngstown, Ohio
Youngstown, OH6 days ago
Former Youngstown restaurant goes up in flames
Youngstown, OH22 hours ago
Two Life Sentences for James McCormick
Zanesville, OH14 hours ago
Traffic moving again along 77N near Canton
Canton, OH4 days ago
'Is this really happening?' Mansfield store owner calls for justice after murder
Mansfield, OH1 day ago
Kayaker who went missing near Brecksville Sunday found dead
Brecksville, OH1 day ago
70-year-old kayaker who went missing in Summit County found deceased
Akron, OH1 day ago
Results returned on calf death near East Palestine
East Palestine, OH4 days ago
Young father murdered in Akron
Akron, OH8 days ago
Woman says she was shot by a friend in Akron incident
Akron, OH1 day ago
Luxury condos the latest addition to Wheeling building boom
Wheeling, WV4 days ago
Woman flown to local hospital following crash in Ohio
Toronto, OH1 day ago
Worker dies in concrete crushing in Weirton
Weirton, WV5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy