Trial date set for man accused of killing former Enterprise High student-athlete

A Shasta County Superior Court Judge has determined that 59-year-old Steven Ronald Schlapia is mentally competent to stand trial in connection to the 2022 murder of former Enterprise High School student-athlete Jimmy Schwerdt.

Judge Adam Ryan said that Schlapia was competent for trial after reviewing doctor evaluations during a court appearance on Thursday, the Shasta County District Attorney's Office said.

Schlapia is charged with first-degree murder, torture, assault with a semi-automatic rifle and other related charges. A jury trial is scheduled for May 23.

Schwerdt, 47, was found dead in the driveway of a home in the 3000 block of Fernie Way northeast of Redding on March 16, 2022.

Schlapia pleaded not guilty to charges of first-degree murder with special circumstances and other related charges in the shooting, the DA's office said.

Jimmy Schwerdt had played multiple sports at Enterprise High School before graduating in 1993. And his family, including his parents Jim and Nancy, remained deeply ingrained in the school mascot's Hornets culture.

His father graduated from Enterprise and went on to be a teacher, coached several sports and serve as the school’s athletic director. His mother also graduated from the high school and worked in the health and counseling department there for about 25 to 30 years, according to family friend Mike Moynahan, who also taught Jimmy Schwerdt.

Jimmy Schwerdt is survived by his wife, Faith, and their two sons.

