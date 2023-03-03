Open in App
Onslow County, NC
See more from this location?
WNCT

Camp Lejeune Marines adopt Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet School

By Claire Curry,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BuY8k_0l76fDkJ00

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Marines aboard Camp Lejeune are celebrating their new partnership with students of Onslow County.

Clyde Erwin Elementary Magnet School now welcomes the Headquarters Battalion 2d Marine Division. Friday’s ceremony marks the beginning of a relationship for years to come, benefitting both service members and students.

“Our theme this year is together we soar. This partnership is exactly what we are looking for. Those in the community that can come in and just help our Eagles soar,” said Principal Kelly Coward-Kirschner.

The division was welcomed to the school with open arms.

“I think when they walked in with the flags, the show of colors, and they did the anthem, it was pretty beautiful,” said student Simon Caro.

Students gave the Marines artwork they had made and military children read speeches about their experiences.

“Even though it’s sometimes hard, the good times are always worth it, I’m proud to be a military kid,” said another student, Avery Walker, in her speech.

Then, they gave a partnership pledge to one another.

“We’ll be helping with STEM activities, field day, you might catch us proctoring a test for them or with them rather, things like that,” said CPL Aamir Bolden with the Headquarters Battalion 2d Marine Division.

Now students can’t wait for them to visit again.

“Since I’ve heard of the adoption, I’ve been pretty excited to see the military all over school,” added Caro.

“To be able to show what the Marine Corps mission is and that we give ourselves to our nation’s calling, but also to serve our fellow citizens,” said CO Damon Burrows of Headquarters Battalion 2d Marine Division.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WNCT.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Jacksonville, NC newsLocal Jacksonville, NC
Hope For The Warriors taking applications for Military Spouse and Caregivers Scholarship program
Jacksonville, NC9 hours ago
Jacksonville seeing spike in tourism
Jacksonville, NC7 hours ago
Local nursery owner points out best plants, vegetables to start planting
Jacksonville, NC1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
City of Havelock receives Blue Star Memorial Marker
Havelock, NC8 hours ago
Brush fire at Camp Lejeune still active, 3,500 acres burned
Camp Lejeune, NC42 minutes ago
Craven County Schools celebrate National School Breakfast Week
Trent Woods, NC6 hours ago
Eleven years later and still committed
Kinston, NC18 hours ago
Lazzara introduces legislation to fix issue regarding Richlands High School student’s eligibility to play soccer
Richlands, NC4 hours ago
Kinston city officials gather for new park ribbon cutting
Kinston, NC7 hours ago
NC Plein Air Art Festival to be held in New Bern May 14-21
New Bern, NC10 hours ago
Craven Community College to hold Career & College Promise session March 15
New Bern, NC10 hours ago
National Consumer Protection Week: What to watch out for
Jacksonville, NC1 hour ago
Emerald Isle St. Patrick’s Festival set to begin on Saturday
Emerald Isle, NC1 day ago
Father of the 14-year-old victim in Richlands double homicide speaks out
Richlands, NC1 day ago
WPD searching for missing teen
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Fugitive wanted on warrants in three states arrested in Beaufort
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Ominous stone found outside Beaufort business
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Beaufort police arrest construction fraud suspect
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Goldsboro police welcome newest member of K-9 unit
Goldsboro, NC3 days ago
Lenoir County death notices
Kinston, NC2 days ago
Pink Hill Police Department Seeks Information in indecent exposure case
Pink Hill, NC1 day ago
Caleb King’s return as Havelock High head football coach voted down by board of ed
Havelock, NC16 hours ago
Wilmington gang member sentenced to 9.5 years in prison
Wilmington, NC1 day ago
Trial ongoing in case of man allegedly involved in murder of UNCW student
Wilmington, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy