Ex-Lakers Star Trevor Ariza’s Unemployed Ex Says She Has No Income While He Pulls In $200k Per Month, Divorce Docs

Ex-NBA star Trevor Ariza ’s estranged wife Bree Anderson revealed she has no sources of income compared to his average income of $200k per month, RadarOnline.com has learned.

According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bree told the court she hasn’t had a job since 2008 when she worked as an office assistant.

Bree, 39, said she relied on Trevor for the bills. Her monthly expenses are listed as $55k.

She said she pays $18k on a mortgage, $2,500 on healthcare, $3k on childcare costs, $5k on groceries, $4k on eating out, $3,500 on clothes, $5k on entertainment, and $5k on her household staff.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, last year, Bree filed for divorce from Trevor after four years of marriage. She demanded primary custody of their 2 children and wanted the basketball star to receive visitation.

In addition, Bree demanded monthly child and spousal support. Trevor objected to her requests. He asked the court to award him joint physical custody and cut Bree off from spousal support.

In his financial documents, submitted to the court , Trevor said he was pulling an average of $192k per month last year.

Trevor said his last job was with the Los Angeles Lakers, but his last check from the team came in December 2022.

“After an 18-year career in the NBA, I am no longer employed as a professional basketball player. The last team I played for was the Los Angeles Lakers for the 2021-2022 NBA season. I no longer earn any wages or endorsement income,” Trevor wrote.

Trevor listed $438,278 in cash and checking/savings accounts, $1.9 million in stocks and bonds, and $6 million in real and personal property, which includes his cars and his NBA 401k.

Trevor pays $13k per month in child support for children from other relationships.

His monthly expenses include $13k on rent, $1,400 on maintenance, $8,900 on childcare, $1,500 on groceries, $3k on eating out, $550 on utilities, $3,500 for clothes, $12k on entertainment and gifts, $1,600 on auto expenses, and $22k on monthly installment plans.

He pays monthly for a 2020 Maybach, a 2020 Rolls Royce, a 2022 Cadillac, and a 2021 Rolls Royce. His grand total in monthly expenses comes to $109k .

As RadarOnline.com first reported, last month, Bree obtained a restraining order against Trevor after claiming she feared for her safety.

In her petition, she described alleged incidents of abuse during their marriage. Bree said one time Trevor choked her until she passed out. She submitted a series of graphic photos to back up her claims.

In response, Trevor asked for his own restraining order. He claimed Bree had been violent during their relationship and even pulled out a dreadlock in a jealous rage.

The judge denied his request for a stay-away order but ordered both parties to cease harassing communications. The two are set to face off at a hearing later this month.