Putin's Russia Will Be 'Broke By 2024' Due To Western Sanctions, Vlad's Billionaire Pal Warns

One of Vladimir Putin ’s billionaire allies recently revealed that Russia’s economy will be “broke” by 2024 due to Western sanctions placed upon the embattled nation, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In a shocking development to come as Putin’s forces still struggle to take Ukraine more than one year after first invading the neighboring nation in February 2022, 55-year-old Oleg Deripaska revealed Russia’s ruling class is growing “increasingly impatient” with the ongoing conflict.

Deripaska also predicted Russia’s economy will “run out of money” and “completely collapse” in 2024 as the country struggles to replace its newly lost Western investors.

“The money will run out next year,” the Russian billionaire said during an economic forum in Siberia on Thursday, according to Daily Star .

“We need more freedom and competition,” Deripaska continued, adding that Putin needs to “stop dreaming about some special place for Russia in the world and go about its own business.”

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Deripaska’s remarks Thursday came shortly after it was revealed Russia suffered its largest budget deficit since Putin first came into power in 2000.

Although the Russian leader insisted his nation’s economy remains “resilient,” and that Russia’s economy only shrank by 2.1% in 2022, estimates made by the World Bank indicate the struggling nation’s economy shrank by a whopping 11% last year.

Even more shocking are reports that a Russian civil war may be imminent as the country’s economy collapses as a result of Putin’s ongoing war against Ukraine.

According to outspoken anti-Putin activist Andrey Sidelnikov , preparations for an alleged Russian civil war have “already started” within the country’s ruling class.

"I am not going to deceive anyone. A transfer of power in Russia cannot be achieved peacefully in any circumstances,” Sidelnikov said last week. “[Putin] has brought the country to the brink of disintegration and civil war.”

"And if it is true that today we don't yet have the ability to forcibly change the leadership, then preparations towards that end have already started,” he added.

As RadarOnline.com reported in November, Russia’s economy is currently in such bad shape that Putin was forced to borrow nearly $12 billion from Russia’s wealthiest investors to continue funding the ongoing war effort in Ukraine .