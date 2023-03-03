Conn. woman, boyfriend sentenced for fatally stabbing her father in neck, leaving body in storage bin

HARTFORD, Conn. (TCD) -- A man and woman, both 28, were sentenced to prison for stabbing the woman’s father to death, leaving his body in a storage bin, and spending money using his debit card.

In a statement, the Hartford State’s Attorney’s Office announced a judge in Hartford Superior Court handed Jessica Keene a sentence of 20 years suspended after seven years with five years of probation after pleading guilty Dec. 8 to accessory to first-degree manslaughter. Quahzier Bouie pleaded guilty Oct. 5 to first-degree manslaughter and tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to 20 years.

Michael Keene was reported missing Nov. 22, 2018, and, according to Windsor Locks Police, was last seen Nov. 11. Windsor Locks Police went to Jessica Keene and Bouie’s apartment on Main Street on Nov. 27, 2018, and found Michael Keene’s body in a storage bin. He had sustained "multiple wounds consistent with a sharp instrument."

The State’s Attorney’s Office said Michael Keene suffered stab wounds to the neck and back. Between the time Keene went missing and when he was found, Jessica Keene and Bouie "went on a spending spree with funds from the victim and the victim’s mother’s pension and Social Security" using one of Michael Keene’s debit cards.

Bouie and Jessica Keene purchased cellphones, plane tickets, bleach, trash bags, and other items. Jessica Keene was taken into custody the same day her father was found dead, and Bouie was arrested in March 2019.

According to NBC Connecticut, Jessica Keene gave birth Nov. 16, 2018 — the night before she stabbed her father to death. She reportedly argued she killed him in self-defense during an argument.

