Tyler High senior Kristen Williams is seated with her parents, Kenneth and Kimlicko Lee. Looking on is Lady Lions volleyball Coach Claudia Viramontes. Williams signed with Paul Quinn College on Friday during a ceremony at the Dr. Martin L. Edwards Jr. Theatre.

When Kristen Williams began playing volleyball as a Lady Lion freshman she had no idea the sport would her lead to a college scholarship.

On Friday, Williams, a Tyler High School senior, signed a letter of intent to play for Paul Quinn College of Dallas.