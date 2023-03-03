Open in App
Tulsa, OK
See more from this location?
cherokeephoenix.org

Cherokee Federal expands cybersecurity and information technology services, acquires Criterion Systems

By BUSINESS WIRE,

4 days ago
TULSA – Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced the acquisition of Criterion Systems, a leading cybersecurity and IT services...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tulsa, OK newsLocal Tulsa, OK
101 Archer opens with new tribal sovereignty exhibition
Tulsa, OK10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Cherokee Nation graduates seven Cherokee speakers from language program
Tahlequah, OK2 days ago
Six of seven rejected election hopefuls welcomed back
Tahlequah, OK1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy