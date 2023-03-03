Tulsa
Change location
See more from this location?
Tulsa, OK
cherokeephoenix.org
Cherokee Federal expands cybersecurity and information technology services, acquires Criterion Systems
By BUSINESS WIRE,4 days ago
By BUSINESS WIRE,4 days ago
TULSA – Cherokee Federal, the federal contracting division of Cherokee Nation Businesses, today announced the acquisition of Criterion Systems, a leading cybersecurity and IT services...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0