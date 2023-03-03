Open in App
Columbus, OH
Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud believes he could have won two Heisman Trophies

By Michael Chen,

4 days ago
There weren’t too many blemishes on Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud’s résumé during his two starting seasons for the Buckeyes. Many will look back and say that his two losses to Michigan were enough to write his story.

What if Ohio State had won those two games? Stroud thinks that if he could have led his team to victories in the final games of the regular season, Buckeye legend Archie Griffin would have had some company.

Today, Stroud told reporters at the NFL Combine that if he had defeated our rivals, he very well could have won two Heisman Trophies and joined Griffin as the only player to win the prestigious award twice.

Stroud very well could be right, but that is obviously not how each of the last two seasons ended. His numbers stack up with his competition in both years and the rivalry win could have put him over the edge with voters each time. Unfortunately, we are stuck playing the what-if game.

