Open in App
East Palestine, OH
See more from this location?
WIBC

Ohio Train Waste to be Tested Before Coming to Indiana

By Donnie Burgess,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IEFrZ_0l75ud2F00

PUTNAM COUNTY, Ind. — Your governor seems to have gotten his way.

Governor Eric Holcomb announced Friday the Environmental Protection Agency has agreed to test all East Palestine, Ohio train derailment toxic waste for dioxins before it heads to Indiana.

Samples of soil already dumped at Heritage Environmental near Roachdale will be tested Saturday, and results should be back soon. Holcomb says he’s happy that local, state, and federal officials are now on the same page.

Below is the full statement from Governor Holcomb:

“Since yesterday when I directed the third-party testing of any material arriving from the East Palestine train spill, the EPA today provided us a written commitment that any further material scheduled for shipment to Indiana from the East Palestine train spill site will undergo testing to confirm there are no harmful levels of dioxins before heading to Indiana. This is the right decision for the EPA to take this important step.

As for the materials that are already enroute prior to the EPA announcement, our teams have been working with the third-party laboratory to expedite the testing of those truck loads which should bear detailed results sometime early next week. Samples are now scheduled to be taken early tomorrow morning, Saturday, March 4, with testing to begin that same day at the Pace Laboratory. The site operator is supportive of this testing and has been cooperative in helping us carry this out. We will share any results with the public in an effort to be open and transparent as soon as they become available.

I do want to commend the result of strong and constructive collaboration of elected leaders at the local, state and federal level. The advice and communication across the board was critical in reaching this result to provide assurances to our communities. We will continue to provide further updates, as necessary.

The post Ohio Train Waste to be Tested Before Coming to Indiana appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM — Indy's Mobile News .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Indiana State newsLocal Indiana State
Baird Says EPA Dropped The Ball In Failing Tell State About Toxic Waste Brought To Indiana
Roachdale, IN1 day ago
Are Bald Eagles Native to Indiana?
Boonville, IN1 day ago
Ports of Indiana Invests to Expand Following 6% Cargo Growth in 2022
Burns Harbor, IN1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Coal Ash: The Poison Seeping into Indiana Water
Michigan City, IN1 day ago
As toxic shipments from Ohio train wreck arrive in Indiana, official asks for pause
East Palestine, OH3 days ago
Police: Scammer from Indiana Caught in North Carolina
Beaufort, NC1 day ago
Here’s a list of State Troopers from northeast Indiana killed in the line of duty
Fort Wayne, IN1 day ago
Homeownership is out of reach for many Hoosiers, and advocates and tenants are ‘fed up’
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Great, here come the invasive jumping worms…
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Memorial for fallen Indiana State Trooper continues to grow, funeral services planned
Auburn, IN1 day ago
Two Babies Dropped Off at Baby Boxes in Indiana Recently
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Indy City Leaders Ban Sale Of Dogs, Cats At Commercial Pet Stores
Indianapolis, IN18 hours ago
Indiana woman among 23 to be charged with domestic terrorism in Atlanta
Atlanta, IN8 hours ago
Central Indiana Police launch 'No Ticket, Let's Fix It!' initiative
Indianapolis, IN2 days ago
Indy DPW Pothole/Road Maintenace for Monday, March 6th, 2023
Indianapolis, IN1 day ago
Man sets up flags for fallen Indiana State Police Trooper
Fort Wayne, IN3 days ago
Indiana amateur fighter Isaiah Abels in ICU after suffering cardiac failure during fight
Evansville, IN1 day ago
'Plogging' craze spreads across Kentucky
Covington, KY3 days ago
Here’s when Purdue and IU play in the Big Ten Conference Tournament
West Lafayette, IN1 day ago
Popular discount grocer opens new Indiana location
Valparaiso, IN2 days ago
2023 Big Ten tournament bracket set, Indiana earns No. 3 seed
Bloomington, IN2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy