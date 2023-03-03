Man Gets 85 Years in Prison for 2021 Murder on I-465

MARION COUNTY, Ind. — A man from Indianapolis has been sentenced to 85 years in prison for the killing of Miguel Emery.

On December 13th, 2021, Indiana State Police troopers were called to I-465 on the west side of Indianapolis on a report of a shooting. Troopers found one victim outside of a car, and Miguel Emery inside of the car with a gunshot to the neck. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The surviving victim told police they were followed by another car after leaving a nightclub. Witnesses on the highway saw the car pull up beside Emery’s car, fire several shots inside, and drive off. Emery was shot and crashed the car into the median.

Briean Brown, along with Jasinto Carter and Dawan Glenn, were identified as suspects thanks to several surveillance cameras on the outside of several businesses. Police also obtained texts between Brown and Glenn in which they discussed the shooting. Brown, Carter, and Glenn’s phones all pinged towers in the area of the interstate at the time of the shooting.

Jasinto Carter and Dawan Glenn have also been charged in the case.

