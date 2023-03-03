Espanola
Change location
See more from this location?
Espanola, NM
Rio Grande Sun
Holy Cross Teacher Charged With Multiple Child Sex Crimes Released from Jail
By Kevin Deutsch kdeutsch@riograndesun.com SUN Staff Writer,4 days ago
By Kevin Deutsch kdeutsch@riograndesun.com SUN Staff Writer,4 days ago
A former Holy Cross Catholic School teacher charged with multiple child sex crimes for allegedly abusing a 13-year-old student was released from jail on March...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0