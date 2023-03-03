Open in App
South Bend, IN
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Notre Dame football: Top 25 quarterback recruits since 2000

By Nick Shepkowski,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M9SB8_0l75igyE00

It was once said the highest pressure position in all of college football was playing quarterback at Notre Dame. Sure, when Beano Cook puts the pressure on you to win multiple Heisman’s and national championships, it’s nearly impossible to dispute the claim.

Times have changed a bit in recent decades and although the pressure on Notre Dame quarterbacks might not be the same as it was during the peak of the Lou Holtz era for ron powlus, but pressure comes with playing for the Irish still, no doubt.

Quarterback has also been perhaps the biggest difference between the elites and Notre Dame in recent years in the sense that the elites have an elite signal caller while the Irish put out good but far from elite players at the position recently.

If we look back since the year 2000 there have been some fantastic quarterbacks to wear blue and gold. Which of those came in with the biggest hype in terms of recruiting rankings? And which ones soared beyond the little hype the may have been surrounded by?

And which didn’t even play quarterback in college?

Here are the top 25 Notre Dame quarterback recruits since 2000 according to the 247Sports composite ranking system.

25

Evan Sharpley

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d3XC9_0l75igyE00
Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

2005 recruiting class

3* prospect

.8556 rating

24

Luke Massa

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BtycZ_0l75igyE00

Luke Massa

2010 recruiting class

3* prospect

.8576 rating

23

Christian Olsen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZboJa_0l75igyE00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Christian Olsen

2002 recruiting class

3* prospect

.8667 rating

22

Ian Book

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40oi50_0l75igyE00
(Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

2016 recruiting class

3* prospect

.8681 rating

21

Tommy Rees

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KEgo5_0l75igyE00
SBT Photo/ROBERT FRANKLIN via FTP

2010 recruiting class

3* prospect

.8795 rating

20

Brendon Clark

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SOidw_0l75igyE00
(Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images)

2019 recruiting class

3* prospect

.8796 rating

19

Everett Golson

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XE3t2_0l75igyE00
Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports

2011 recruiting class

4* prospect

.8937 rating

18

Steve Angeli

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27bQ3i_0l75igyE00
USA TODAY SPORTS

2022 recruiting class

4* prospect

.8962 rating

17

Andrew Hendrix

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DRRwG_0l75igyE00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Andrew Hendrix

2010 recruiting class

4* prospect

.8999 rating

16

DeShone Kizer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ni9Hz_0l75igyE00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2014 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9073 rating

15

Avery Davis

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Uy0CJ_0l75igyE00
 Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2017 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9078 rating

14

Drew Pyne

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tXvVL_0l75igyE00
Dan Powers-USA TODAY Sports

2020 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9164 rating

13

Malik Zaire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pHECe_0l75igyE00
Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

2013 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9300 rating

12

Kenny Minchey

2023 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9323 rating

11

Tom Zbikowski

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41nxFh_0l75igyE00
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

2003 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9331 rating

10

Zach Frazer

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Nkd82_0l75igyE00
Matt Kartozian-USA TODAY Sports

Zach Frazer

2006 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9406 rating

9

Brady Quinn

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ngw09_0l75igyE00
Paul Abell-USA TODAY Sports Copyright © Paul Abell

2003 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9422 rating

8

Phil Jurkovec

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AFR7C_0l75igyE00
Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports

2018 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9593 rating

7

Tyler Buchner

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fkLBj_0l75igyE00
 (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

2021 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9684 rating

6

C.J. Carr

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nMVNY_0l75igyE00
CJ Carr – photo by Michael Chen

2024 recruiting class (verbal commitment)

4* prospect

.9761 rating

5

Demetrius Jones (T-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ztib_0l75igyE00
(Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Demetrius Jones

2006 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9792 rating

4

Brandon Wimbush (T-4)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fcwVA_0l75igyE00
 (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

2015 recruiting class

4* prospect

.9792 rating

3

Gunner Kiel

Gunner Kiel

2012 recruiting class

5* prospect

.9878 rating

2

Dayne Crist

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23qhyd_0l75igyE00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2008 recruiting class

5* prospect

.9886 rating

1

Jimmy Clausen

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bW09m_0l75igyE00
Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

2007 recruiting class

5* prospect

.9988 rating

