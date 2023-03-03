Open in App
Cheney, WA
KHQ Right Now

Eastern Washington's Steele Venters named Big Sky MVP, David Riley earns coach of the year honors

By Dan Thompson For The Spokesman-Review,

4 days ago
Following a regular season that included an 18-game winning streak and a 16-0 start to conference play, Eastern Washington redshirt sophomore Steele Venters was named...
