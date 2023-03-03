Open in App
Portsmouth, OH
See more from this location?
YAHOO!

Police open new probe after more racist, anti-Semitic graffiti found on Portsmouth bridge

By Ian Lenahan, Portsmouth Herald,

4 days ago
PORTSMOUTH — Ten days after launching an investigation into 17 incidents of hateful graffiti at businesses, homes and houses of worship around downtown Portsmouth, city...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Records: Man accused of repeatedly punching, assaulting woman in Huntington
Huntington, WV8 hours ago
Kentucky State Police investigating death of man in custody in Ashland
Ashland, KY10 hours ago
Teacher accused of having inappropriate contact with teen student
Louisa, KY6 hours ago
Ky. State Police investigate death of man apprehended by Ashland police
Ashland, KY2 days ago
Nelsonville man arrested after car chase and drug seizure
Nelsonville, OH1 day ago
Man arrested after beating woman because she might have been pregnant
Huntington, WV1 day ago
Man arrested after attacking nurses at Adena Regional Medical Center
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Man who died while in Ashland police custody identified; possible cause of death ruled out
Ashland, KY1 day ago
Man found dead at scene of apartment fire in Wayne County
Fort Gay, WV1 day ago
Death investigation underway after man dies in police custody
Ashland, KY3 days ago
Chillicothe woman arrested after hit-and-run crash
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Ross County – Hit and Run Suspect Found Never Having Drivers License
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Early morning fire guts abandoned house in Chillicothe
Chillicothe, OH17 hours ago
Ross Co. Sheriff’s Office moves entire patrol operations to Adena Medical campus
Chillicothe, OH1 day ago
Gallia Co. Sheriff’s Office conducts drug bust
Gallipolis, OH4 days ago
Man facing attempted murder charge
South Point, OH3 days ago
Drug trafficking among indictments in Boyd
Frankfort, KY4 days ago
Ross Co. grand jury returns 21 indictments
Chillicothe, OH4 days ago
Ohio Highway Patrol: Driver killed in Gallia County crash
Patriot, OH4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy