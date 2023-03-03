These 10 Arizona contributors gave over $15.5 million

In Arizona politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $379.2 million in total contributions between Jan. 1, 2021, and Dec. 31, 2022. The 10 largest contributors gave more than $15.5 million, or 4 percent of all contributions.

These are the top 10 individual contributors to Arizona state-level candidates and committees in the 2022 election cycle, according to campaign finance reports submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State:

Top 10 Arizona Contributors (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2022)

Rank Contributor Name Total Contributions

1 Lynn Schusterman $2,526,200

2 Katherine Leslie Rudin $2,500,000

3 Barry Munger $2,001,000

4 Deborah J Simon $1,622,500

5 Waseem Hamadeh $1,456,300

6 Karla T Jurvetson $1,397,400

7 Robert Glassman $1,135,300

8 Michael Bloomberg $1,000,000

9 David Tedesco $928,600

10 Ried G Hoffman $907,300

The list of Arizona contributors in this time period includes more than 1,402 individuals identified by name in the Arizona Secretary of State’s public records.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Arizona committees submitted to the Arizona Secretary of State. Political expenditures that are not controlled by candidates or their campaigns, known as satellite spending, are not included in candidate totals. Federal committees are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines.

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.