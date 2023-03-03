Redding
Change location
See more from this location?
Redding, CA
YAHOO!
Trial date set for man accused of killing former Enterprise High student-athlete
By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight,4 days ago
By Michele Chandler, Redding Record Searchlight,4 days ago
A Shasta County Superior Court Judge has determined that 59-year-old Steven Ronald Schlapia is mentally competent to stand trial in connection to the 2022 murder...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0