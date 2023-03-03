Gainey banks in 3, USC Upstate takes down Gardner-Webb 77-76

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jordan Gainey banked in an off-balance 3-pointer with 0.1 seconds left and South Carolina Upstate beat Gardner-Webb 77-76 on Friday in the Big South Conference Tournament.

Gainey scored 25 points on 9-of-16 shooting, including 3 for 8 from distance for the Spartans (16-14). Trae Broadnax and Khydarius Smith each scored 12 points.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs (15-16) were led by Kareem Reid, who recorded 19 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Selden added 16 points and seven rebounds for Gardner-Webb. DQ Nicholas also had 15 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.