New Ellenton, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken man arrested after New Ellenton chase that led to a police officer firing his weapon

By Matthew Christian mchristian@aikenstandard.com,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DcSCx_0l74yLCS00

An Aiken man is facing five charges after allegedly presenting a firearm while attempting to run from a New Ellenton police officer March 2.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Officers arrested Brandon Odairy Williams, 36, of Aiken and charged him with first-offense driving under the influence with a blood alcohol level less than 0.10%, driving while suspended third or subsequent offense, failing to stop for a blue light and unlawfully carrying a firearm, according to Aiken County detention center records.

Failing to stop for a blue light carries penalties of between 90 days and three years in prison, a fine of up to $500 and a driver's license suspension of at least 30 days.

Unlawfully carrying a firearm carries penalties of up to one year in prison, a $2,000 fine or both.

Driving while suspended third or subsequent offense carries penalties of up to 90 days in jail or home confinement (none of which can be suspended) and a fine of $1,000.

First-offense driving under the influence with a blood-alcohol level less than 0.10% carries penalties of 48 hours to 30 days in jail, a fine of up to $400 and a six-month driver's license suspension.

Williams also faces permanent loss of his driver's license as he is also charged with being a habitual traffic offender.

South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officers William R. Padgett Jr. and Jeffrey Michlovitz said Williams was arrested after a car chase and foot pursuit that began at 1:14 p.m. on Eagle Road near its intersection with Cypress Boulevard.

Michlovitz said the man driving a blue 1997 Ford Crown Victoria refused to stop when a New Ellenton police officer attempted to stop him for an unspecified traffic violation. He said the car chase ended when the driver struck a road sign at the intersection of South Main Street and Sizemore Avenue and the car came to rest in the yard of a nearby residence and the driver fled on foot.

Michlovitz said the driver was apprehended near the residence and identified Williams by his South Carolina driver's license.

Padgett added the suspect was carrying a 9 millimeter Glock 43 handgun in his waistband and presented the weapon while attempting to flee on foot.

A New Ellenton police officer fired his service weapon during the sequence of events.

A SLED news release said no one was injured when the weapon discharged.

Williams' bond was set at $5,000 by Aiken County Magistrate Lauren Maurice on March 3 on the failure to stop for a blue light, $1,000 each on the unlawful carrying, habitual traffic offender and driving while suspended charges and $992 for the driving under the influence charge.

The case will be prosecuted by the officer of Second Judicial Circuit Solicitor Bill Weeks.

