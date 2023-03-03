Open in App
Collier County, FL
See more from this location?
ABC7 Fort Myers

Collier County commissioners authorize burn ban

By ABC7 News,

4 days ago

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Collier County commissioners have authorized a burn ban starting on Saturday, March 4.

According to a Collier County news release, the ban prohibits any outside fire or open combustion of material that produces visible emissions. This includes vegetative matter from landscaping and yard maintenance.

The county’s decision comes as officials prepare for dry conditions that are expected to last through the end of March.

The burn ban includes all unincorporated Collier County. All commercial agricultural burning, lawful controlled industrial environments part of the manufacturing of assembly processes, and activities regulated by the Florida Forest Service (FFS) are exempt.

Those with grills, stoves, cookers and smokers are allowed to prepare food if the fire is controlled and attended to.

Violating this ban can come with a hefty price. If a violation is found to cause irreparable or irreversible damage, those responsible could face a $15,000 fine.

The ban will be in effect until further notice, according to the news release.

For more information, you can visit the Collier County website here.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Collier County, FL newsLocal Collier County, FL
Car noise pollution regulations may be coming to Collier County
Naples, FL6 days ago
Is Hurricane Ian to blame for this season’s red tide boom?
Naples, FL5 days ago
Multiple students injured after getting caught on school bus door at Pine Ridge Middle School
Naples, FL4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
State contractors remove sunken cars from water in Naples
Naples, FL5 hours ago
Feud between Cape Coral neighbors turns into ‘battle of bright lights’
Cape Coral, FL23 hours ago
Two teens arrested after punching deputies at Lee County Fair
Fort Myers, FL23 hours ago
Baby crane left without parents in Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Cape Coral girl reaching new heights after becoming private pilot
Cape Coral, FL3 hours ago
Cape Coral canal covered in non-toxic blue-green algae
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
New amusement tower could be coming to downtown Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL3 hours ago
Curious pig found snorting around Fort Myers
Fort Myers, FL2 days ago
Dog surrounded by blood and feces found dead near Naples home
Naples, FL4 days ago
Sea wall installed to protect Fort Myers Beach condo building just feet from the Gulf of Mexico
Fort Myers Beach, FL4 days ago
Adopt Jovie: Pup in need of furever family
Fort Myers, FL11 hours ago
Flames erupt from cargo container and nearby brush in St. James City
Saint James City, FL4 days ago
Cape Coral Police Officer named department’s officer of the year
Cape Coral, FL6 days ago
New project will bring city water to residents in Northeast Cape Coral
Cape Coral, FL6 days ago
Fort Myers country club members prepare for performance that’s been months in the making
Fort Myers, FL3 hours ago
Iconic Fort Myers Beach breakfast spot vows to rebuild
Fort Myers Beach, FL6 days ago
New construction program aims to train hirable workers within six weeks
Fort Myers, FL5 days ago
Leader in psychedelic research coming to Naples for Imagine Solutions Conference
Naples, FL5 days ago
Fort Myers Beach iconic ‘Times Square’ still without electricity
Fort Myers Beach, FL5 days ago
Forecast: Near record heat again Tuesday
Fort Myers, FL1 day ago
Naples woman wins $1 million from scratch-off ticket
Naples, FL6 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy