Evacuations lifted as Collier County brush fire continues to burn

UPDATE:

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), all brush fire evacuations have been lifted.

The fire is at 25% containment as it continues to grow.

According to Florida Power & Light (FPL), 1,600 people currently don’t have power.

FPL told NBC2 they had to de-energize power lines for safety reasons. They said they are unable to restore power while the fire is still burning.

ORIGINAL STORY:

COLLIER COUNTY, Fla. — Firefighters are battling a 300-acre brush fire that has spread across multiple areas in Collier County. Residents in the area are being evacuated by Collier County deputies.

An aerial view of the brush fire near Immokalee Road in Naples, approx 5:00 p.m.

According to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO), several areas are under evacuation due to the brush fire.

Immokalee Road is back open at this time. Wilson Boulevard remains closed, according to the Collier County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO).

There are no further details at this time.

