Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad temporarily suspends all operations

The Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad announced Friday the suspension of train operations and spring activities in the park.

Ongoing soil monitoring in recent weeks identified increasing erosion along the 26-mile scenic and educational railway in Cuyahoga Valley National Park, the railroad said in a news release.

“We are going to do everything we can to allow the train to return to normal operations as soon as possible," CVNP Superintendent Lisa Petit said in a statement. “We ask for continued patience while we complete construction projects to stabilize the tracks near the river. In the meantime, we appreciate CVSR’s flexibility in adjusting operations.”

The railroad has offered modified programming operating on a limited section of track since October after engineers doing routine monitoring of the tracks found instability at a site four miles south of the Fitzwater Maintenance Yard. They decided the safest option was to suspend train operations beyond that point to allow for further testing and analysis.

National Park Service officials had hoped the recent installation of an advanced stability monitoring system would allow regular train service to safely resume Friday. But analysis of data pulled from the monitoring system led to the decision to stop use of the tracks, which were originally built in 1880 for the Valley Railway, entirely until repairs are made, they said.

“ The CVSR team is fully committed to keeping the train running,” Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad President and CEO Joe Mazur said in a statement. Our staff and volunteers have successfully overcome numerous obstacles over the past few years. I continue to be amazed at their resourcefulness. I am hopeful that we have a solution soon.”

The National Park Service, which owns and preserves the 26 miles of tracks in CVNP, and the railroad, which owns and maintains the locomotive and passenger fleet, said they are looking into various options to safely restart train operations by summer.

Suspended programming includes the Cleveland Dinner & Events Train and the National Park Scenic Excursion. All ticket purchases will be automatically refunded within five to seven business days to the original form of payment.

Erosion previously canceled Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad trips

The railroad announced in January that after four months of abbreviated operations due to land erosion near the tracks, the railroad was back in operation. Scenic excursions through Cuyahoga Valley National Park had been scheduled to return Saturday.

The railroad has been plagued by erosion issues along the tracks and the Cuyahoga River in CVNP over the past year.

The railroad announced last month that Steam In The Valley has been postponed until 2024 “due to potentially changing conditions and the inability to reschedule other events.”

“We understand how disheartening this is for the thousands of guests that look forward to this event each year,” the railroad said in a statement. “We are equally disappointed, yet are hopeful for the steam engine's return sometime next year.”

The erosion caused the railroad’s popular North Pole Adventure holiday rides to be rerouted , with all trips leaving from Rockside Station.

The railroad in October canceled the National Park Scenic, Fall Flyer, Bike Aboard, Hale Farm, Explorer Program and Family Fun Loop departures through early November as engineers and contractors working with the National Park Service assessed and repaired erosion issues near tracks along the Cuyahoga River, with work including installing ground monitors and taking measurements.

Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad: Erosion in Cuyahoga Valley National Park curtails most scenic railroad excursions

CVNP in October received about $14 million through the Great American Outdoors Act for river stabilization work along the river, near the railroad tracks and the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail.

The work, expected to continue through early 2025, will stabilize the riverbank at sites along the river where erosion threatens the Towpath and the tracks.

The park last year conducted an emergency riverbank stabilization due to "significant erosion" from the river at another site in the park, in Brecksville near the Columbia Run picnic area.

At the time, the railroad had canceled all runs on its National Park Scenic route due to the erosion near the tracks.

The railroad, which celebrated its 50th anniversary this year, returned to its normal train schedule in July, with the National Park Scenic returning to running five days a week, with trips departing from the railroad’s three main boarding stations, including Akron Northside, Peninsula and Independence. The Explorer also returned in July.

Beacon Journal reporter Anthony Thompson contributed to this article. Contact reporter Emily Mills at emills@thebeaconjournal.com and on Twitter @EmilyMills818 .

