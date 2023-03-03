Open in App
Cincinnati, OH
See more from this location?
The Associated Press

Cueto managed by Schumaker, 13 years after brawl with Cards

By RICK HUMMEL,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XGcEq_0l74qvow00
Miami Marlins pitcher Johnny Cueto walks between fields during spring training baseball practice Sunday, Feb. 19, 2023, in Jupiter, Fla. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Skip Schumaker was a Cardinals player 13 years ago when a brawl broke out and Cincinnati Reds pitcher Johnny Cueto kicked St. Louis backup catcher Jason LaRue on the head, causing a career-ending concussion.

Now Schumaker is Miami’s first-year manager and Cueto is on his pitching staff.

“That was a long time ago,” Schumaker said. “We’ve talked, and those fights get nasty. You just never know what’s going to happen in one of those fights. He’s a good guy. You get caught up in the moment, and stuff like that happens in those bench-clearing brawls.”

Cueto had been pinned against the screen behind home plate and had been trying to break loose during the brawl that began when Phillips and Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina went nose-to-nose at home plate. Cueto was suspended for seven games.

“It was a big rivalry,” Schumaker said. “Actually, it was a lot of fun till that part happened.”

Cueto, a 37-year-old right-hander is 143-107 in 15 big league seasons, winning 19 games for Cincinnati in 2012 and 20 in 2014, then 18 for San Francisco in 2016.

He pitched last year for the Chicago White Sox under Tony La Russa, the former Cardinals skipper.

“A very respected manager.” Cueto said through a translator. “It was a good experience, an honor, for me”

Cueto has made a pair of spring training starts, both against St. Louis. After the latest in the Cardinals’ 8-3 win Friday, he has allowed 11 runs in 4 1/3 innings — including two home runs. Under liberalized spring training rules, he was pulled from the game in the first inning, returned to the mound in the second and removed again during the third.

“That’s a first time for me,” Schumaker said. “I wasn’t planning on doing that entering the day. But the last thing I want to do is have him throw 40 pitches in the first inning. ‘Up-downs’ are important to get used to.”

Cueto experimented with calling some pitches himself through his own PitchCom device.

“It was a little bit uncomfortable,” he said.

Added Schumaker: “He doesn’t know what the buttons are yet. He’s still playing with it. A couple of times he shook himself (off) because that’s not what he wanted. It doesn’t say what it’s on there. So you have to know exactly what to do.”

Cueto is slated to pitch for the Dominican Republic in the World Baseball Classic.

“I’m not landing where I want. I’m opening up (with his shoulder). The ball was not hitting the precise location,” Cueto said. “It’s a matter of working out those little details in the spring but, of course, I also get upset when I see these types of results. I don’t want to look bad in front of my teammates.”

“It will be a little different during the Classic,” he added. “They will be late-night games. The adrenaline will be there.”

___

AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
SF Giants announcer calls Dbacks a 'bush league' organization
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Suzanne Crough: The Sad, Tragic Death of "The Partridge Family" Star
Laughlin, NV3 days ago
Cubs Have Found Their Leadoff Man During Spring Training
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Arnold Palmer Invitational purse 2023: Payout by player, finishing position
Bay Hill, FL2 days ago
Madison Bumgarner gets taste of pitch clock, calls his own pitches in spring debut
Phoenix, AZ2 days ago
Chicago-area 17-year-old pleads not guilty in triple slaying
Bolingbrook, IL10 hours ago
Viktor Hovland's caddie rushes to PGA Tour Superstore for replacement 3-wood before 2023 Arnold Palmer Invitational final round
Orlando, FL2 days ago
Red Sox’s Chris Sale Blown Away By This Masataka Yoshida Skill
Boston, MA1 day ago
Royals vs. Diamondbacks Monday spring training thread
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Man faces execution in death of estranged wife, her daughter
Dallas, TX22 hours ago
Royals vs. Giants Sunday game thread
Kansas City, MO2 days ago
Texas inmate executed for killing wife and her daughter
Huntsville, TX3 hours ago
2nd victim from stampede after GloRilla concert identified
Rochester, NY10 hours ago
Gordon gets a surprise as KC honors Minor Leaguers
Kansas City, MO1 day ago
Bucks beat Magic 134-123 for 18th win in 19 games
Milwaukee, WI1 hour ago
Lamar Jackson gets nonexclusive franchise tag from Ravens
Baltimore, MD5 hours ago
Hendrick Motorsports’ driver for the No. 9 car at Phoenix Raceway revealed
Phoenix, AZ1 day ago
Oubre, Rozier help Hornets stop Knicks’ nine-game win streak
Charlotte, NC56 minutes ago
Embiid scores 39; Harden-less 76ers beat Wolves 117-94
Minneapolis, MN1 hour ago
Crosby lifts Penguins past Blue Jackets, 5-4 in OT
Columbus, OH1 hour ago
Bridges has 30 points, Nets beat Rockets for 3rd straight
Houston, TX58 minutes ago
Bobrovsky comes up big as Panthers defeat Golden Knights 2-1
Sunrise, FL58 minutes ago
Penn scores 26, Vermont beats Binghamton in America East
Burlington, VT1 hour ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy