Brady Lane Church closes food pantry, producing mixed reactions

LAFAYATTE, Ind. − Choosing between two well-known programs within Brady Lane Church has forced the congregation's hand in closing down its food pantry, which has served the community for 25 years.

Brady Lane Church, an independent Christian Church, ran a food pantry out of its facility on Brady Lane twice a month for the past 25 years. When its closure was initially announced, plans to keep it open until March 31 or until the last of the foods were given away, whichever occurred first, were stated. As of Feb. 28, the pantry was officially closed.

Plans for future development of the church's children's ministry, including for its nursery, pre-school and elementary school-aged kids, have caused church leaders to make the decision to discontinue the food pantry.

Future construction plans

The realignment of multiple rooms within the children's ministry wing and the construction of new bathrooms and classrooms are on Brady Lane Church's plans. Due to needing both space and funding for this reconstruction, the food pantry had to be closed, according to Lead Minister Jeff Keller.

"It's indirectly been known for some time that some changes were coming," Keller said, referring to the 2021-2023 Brady Lane Church strategic plan. "But the changes morphed over that time because of the financial constraints that we were going to be under to try to add to our facility. New square footage was going to be way too cost prohibitive.

"...When construction costs went from a $1.5 million building to a $5 million building, we're, like 'OK, we can't do that.' So we had to change our plans. So that's what lead us to where we're at now."

Choosing between two church projects

According to Keller, the choice ultimately came down to expanding the children's ministry programming or keeping the food pantry going − a choice that was not made easily, he said.

"It was a situation where we only had so much square footage to do what we're doing and we had two good things," Keller said. "We had a growing children's ministry (that operates six to seven days a week), which is bursting at the seams, and very little dedicated kids' space in our facility...And then we have our food pantry that meets twice a month, but, the dedicated space that's been put aside for that...was going to make it where we can't do both."

Mixed feedback to pantry closure

As soon as the announcement of the food pantry closure was made, some people immediately left the church; some left during the meeting where the announcement was made.

Brady Lane Church acknowledges that communication about the food pantry's closure was not as clear as intended, as Keller told the J&C, and this has been noted in multiple recent church meetings.

A Brady Lane Church member who wished to remain anonymous reached out to the Journal & Courier to discuss their thoughts on the closure.

"The elders just didn't handle the communications very well," the source said, "...(the online announcement) is not well written because it sets up this kind of 'us' and 'them' with the food pantry folks. And the food pantry people are our own members...Personally, the people I respected and looked up to most in terms of their Christian service were the people who served in the food pantry."

During a Feb. 26 meeting at Brady Lane Church, Elder Chair Jim Hudson spoke about the errors in communication regarding the closure of the pantry.

"...I, on behalf of the elders want you all to know that although you may feel that the perception of this process has been that we have not communicated well, please recall that the vision placed before you in 2021 included many of these items," Hudson said. "It is unfortunate that mistakes have been made along the way in communicating this and the Leaderships' intent was never to with-hold information from you. We own our mistakes and have discussed them within our meetings and understand where mistakes were made and knowing that passing this information along could have been done differently.

"It is our hope, that in time, those of you who are rightly hurt and saddened by these changes with the food pantry will see that our intentions are to ensure a still, quiet, calming yet exciting, and educational place where the future generations at BLC will be trained to serve the Lord. We look forward to paving the way for future ministries to our neighbors such as after school programming and the future expansion of the Good Shepherd preschool."

Keller also addressed any miscommunication that occurred regarding the closure.

"There was some communication that happened, some indirect communication that started clear back in 2021 that changes were coming through that (strategic plan)," Keller said. "It wasn't specified that the food pantry was going to be shut down but, it did specify in there that there would be some adjustments to it...(More direct communications) did not get passed down through the channels like it had hoped to be passed. And because of that miscommunication, there were some misunderstandings. There have been some folks who have been very upset about it.

"(There was) the appearance that we were stepping away from this ministry and not being willing to continue to minister to the community, which is completely false...Before the elder could finish (presenting the food pantry's future plans), several members of that team got up and left the room. And didn't stay for the entire communication."

Keller emphasized that, while it may seem "cold" to end a community-based food provisional service in the church, that it is to focus on the future generation of Brady Lane Church's members and that the church will continue in its provisional services through Food Finders Food Bank (FFFB).

Partnership with Food Finders Food Bank

In addition to the announcement of the closure came word of a partnership with FFFB. According to Keller, the details of the exact relationship between the food bank and Brady Lane Church is still in discussion, but that the church has made a commitment to provide services to Food Finders.

"(Food Finders) had, like, I don't know how many, 10, 12, different ways we could help them," Keller said. "(Be it) sending volunteers or finances."

Another option described by Keller is the opportunity to partner with FFFB to bring breakfast and lunch food to Miami Elementary School in Lafayette.

"We already partner with Miami a little bit," Keller said. "We do a prayer ministry for Miami. We pray for all the teachers. We bring the teachers on special days where they're doing conferences meals to the school...That was an area that we were intrigued by as a possible way for us to impact the community still in a food supply-way."

The timeline for partnering with FFFB could begin within the next month, Keller said. After that, a more definitive plan on what exactly the partnership between Brady Lane Church and FFFB will look like will be more clear.

As for the reconstruction of the church's children's ministry, Keller said that will begin once the funding for it has been raised.

"Just for (the first of three phases), it's going to be $500,000-$650,000," Keller said, "which is just insane to think about...The next phase, which is the whole hallway other than the bathrooms, that phase is going to be like another $300,000-$400,000. And then the bathroom and courtyard remodel is going to be about another $200,000."

Keller left the Journal & Courier with something he and those in the church want to make clear.

"Were we helping? Yes," Keller said. "Were we making an impact on people's lives? Absolutely. Is this going to be a hard change for some of our neighbors? Possibly. But we're going to continue to try to find ways to get them food, even if it's not being posted in our facility like it has been. We're going to continue to feed our people.

"That's still a mission for us, still a priority."

Margaret Christopherson is a reporter for the Journal & Courier. Email her at mchristopherson@jconline.com and follow her on Twitter @MargaretJC2.

