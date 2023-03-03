Crossroad Academy basketball standout Kris Parker commits to Alabama

Four years ago, Crossroad Academy senior Kris Parker was a 6-foot-4-inch 8th grader at Cobb Middle School. His father, Kenneth Parker, was uncertain where his son should attend high school.

Kenneth wanted someone he trusted to coach his son, or he had to do it himself.

Ray Howard, Crossroad Academy's head coach at the time and and current athletic director, telephoned Kenneth and told him there was going to be an opening for a head coach. Seeing it as the perfect opportunity to coach Kris and continue building a rising program, Kenneth accepted the job. He brought Kris to Quincy with him and the rest has been history.

Come off a senior year where he averaged 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.4 blocks, Kris announced Friday where he'd be playing basketball for the next four years.

He selected Alabama over Missouri, UCF, and Villanova.

Impressed by what Nate Oats has done in Tuscaloosa, Parker became the fourth straight Big Bend Southeastern Conference (SEC) basketball commit. Last fall, Florida High's Tre Donaldson and Audia Young signed with Auburn , and this season Florida High senior Anthony Robinson II signed with Missouri .

"I feel like what Nates Oats is doing at Alabama is really intriguing," Kris said. "Where he's going to play me at matches my play style a lot. I feel like it's the best choice."

In his fourth season as head coach, Oats has had a breakthrough year at Alabama, making them into a front-runner for a national championship. Sitting at 26-4 and No. 2 in the country, the Crimson Tide have dominated their competition. They will also be the No. 1 seed going into the upcoming SEC tournament. Kris said that it's been great watching Oats's impact and the changes he has made.

"I feel like you really see the changes he's made," Parker said. "A lot of people say it's just a football school before he came, so when he got there he really shook things up."

The commitment bookends a four-year journey for the father-son duo. Kenneth said that it was hard at first for Kris to make the move to Crossroad, adjust to a new school, and make new friends. However, it's paid off in the long run and the community has embraced Kris.

At sold-out games inside West Gadsden Middle School, the cheerleading section can be heard chanting "K-P" and when Kris gets the opportunity to dunk, the crowd ignites. The Parker's have left a lasting impact on Crossroad and vice versa.

"The staff, the students, as you can see they love him," Kenneth said. "Kris was kind of apprehensive about coming when we were in Tallahassee. He didn't have any friends and only knew two people here, but they reached out and showed much love to him. He's continued to blossom and grow, and the staff just fell in love."

"I'm forever grateful," Kris said. "A lot of people said they didn't know why I came to Crossroad, so just staying here and sticking it out I feel like made me a better and stronger person, mentally and physically."

