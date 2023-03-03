Open in App
Tuscaloosa, AL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Tallahassee Democrat

Crossroad Academy basketball standout Kris Parker commits to Alabama

By Jack Williams, Tallahassee Democrat,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ENdI3_0l74Z9ru00

Four years ago, Crossroad Academy senior Kris Parker was a 6-foot-4-inch 8th grader at Cobb Middle School. His father, Kenneth Parker, was uncertain where his son should attend high school.

Kenneth wanted someone he trusted to coach his son, or he had to do it himself.

Ray Howard, Crossroad Academy's head coach at the time and and current athletic director, telephoned Kenneth and told him there was going to be an opening for a head coach. Seeing it as the perfect opportunity to coach Kris and continue building a rising program, Kenneth accepted the job. He brought Kris to Quincy with him and the rest has been history.

Come off a senior year where he averaged 24.8 points, 14.2 rebounds, 7.1 assists, and 2.4 blocks, Kris announced Friday where he'd be playing basketball for the next four years.

He selected Alabama over Missouri, UCF, and Villanova.

Impressed by what Nate Oats has done in Tuscaloosa, Parker became the fourth straight Big Bend Southeastern Conference (SEC) basketball commit. Last fall, Florida High's Tre Donaldson and Audia Young signed with Auburn , and this season Florida High senior Anthony Robinson II signed with Missouri .

"I feel like what Nates Oats is doing at Alabama is really intriguing," Kris said. "Where he's going to play me at matches my play style a lot. I feel like it's the best choice."

More: Maclay, Crossroad, Florida High advance to FHSAA boys basketball regional semifinals

More: 4 Big Bend basketball players nominated for McDonald's All American Games

More: VIDEO: Crossroad Academy's Kris Parker on the team's win at NFC

In his fourth season as head coach, Oats has had a breakthrough year at Alabama, making them into a front-runner for a national championship. Sitting at 26-4 and No. 2 in the country, the Crimson Tide have dominated their competition. They will also be the No. 1 seed going into the upcoming SEC tournament. Kris said that it's been great watching Oats's impact and the changes he has made.

"I feel like you really see the changes he's made," Parker said. "A lot of people say it's just a football school before he came, so when he got there he really shook things up."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26D78y_0l74Z9ru00

The commitment bookends a four-year journey for the father-son duo. Kenneth said that it was hard at first for Kris to make the move to Crossroad, adjust to a new school, and make new friends. However, it's paid off in the long run and the community has embraced Kris.

At sold-out games inside West Gadsden Middle School, the cheerleading section can be heard chanting "K-P" and when Kris gets the opportunity to dunk, the crowd ignites. The Parker's have left a lasting impact on Crossroad and vice versa.

"The staff, the students, as you can see they love him," Kenneth said. "Kris was kind of apprehensive about coming when we were in Tallahassee. He didn't have any friends and only knew two people here, but they reached out and showed much love to him. He's continued to blossom and grow, and the staff just fell in love."

"I'm forever grateful," Kris said. "A lot of people said they didn't know why I came to Crossroad, so just staying here and sticking it out I feel like made me a better and stronger person, mentally and physically."

Jack Williams covers prep sports and Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: Crossroad Academy basketball standout Kris Parker commits to Alabama

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Alabama State newsLocal Alabama State
FSU DB Commit Jordan Pride Updates Recruitment, Gators Interest
Gainesville, FL8 hours ago
Auburn Drew a Harder Slate of Permanent Opponents Than Alabama
Auburn, AL1 day ago
4-Star Jordan Ross blown away by ‘unbelievable’ visit to Alabama
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Florida A&M football offers 11-year old running back
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
Boys Basketball Power 10: Who finished No. 1 in the final poll of the season?
Hoover, AL14 hours ago
Florida State football, recruiting news: FSU football is back
Tallahassee, FL17 hours ago
Florida State makes an impression on Five-Star ATH Joshisa 'Jojo' Trader during unofficial visit
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
A historic hire, a forcible exit and 2 more fired superintendents
Thomasville, GA1 day ago
These two Alabama cities are building some of the largest apartments in the nation
Huntsville, AL3 days ago
American Car Center Closings: What Alabama Customers Need To Know
Florence, AL4 days ago
Will passenger trains return to Tallahassee?
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Alabama mayors call for legislation to ban ‘exhibition driving’
Birmingham, AL3 days ago
Local Utilities – Including Tallahassee – Could See More State Regulation
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
City employee struck by car in Brookside
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Tallahassee man enters plea in workplace stabbing spree
Tallahassee, FL12 hours ago
Thomasville City Schools appoints new interim superintendent
Thomasville, GA1 day ago
Crate of lithium batteries caught fire in Tallahassee
Tallahassee, FL11 hours ago
One person injured in shooting on Sharer Road
Tallahassee, FL1 day ago
TPD pulls over car near FSU and finds gunshot victim
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
Driver crashes into Nims Middle School after having a medical episode
Tallahassee, FL3 days ago
Thomasville's first black public school up for possible rezoning
Thomasville, GA1 day ago
This is why I don’t go out
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Tallahassee Police Department officer fired after fight
Tallahassee, FL4 days ago
TPD officer arrested, fired after off-duty fight at Tallahassee nightclub
Tallahassee, FL5 days ago
Tallahassee Police Department investigating shooting incident on Sharer Road
Tallahassee, FL2 days ago
Man killed in wreck between motorcycle, pickup truck
Birmingham, AL1 day ago
Inmate dies after being found unresponsive in Birmingham cell
Birmingham, AL4 days ago
Jackson County, Florida Sheriff’s Office Deputies Arrest Robert O’Neil Cloud on Charges of Methamphetamine and Paraphernalia
Marianna, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy