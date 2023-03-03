Lizzo Stops Her Show To Hug A Crying Fan, And The Video Will Make You Teary

Lizzo recently hugged one of her fans during a show in Milan, Italy, and we’re all feeling the love.

The singer shared a video clip of the sweet moment on Twitter Friday, explaining that the fan had held up a sign that had a message asking for a hug.

“Last night while singing ‘Special,’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message.. then later in the show I saw a sign that said ‘can I have a hug?’” she tweeted. “And I knew exactly who that message was for.”

In the video, Lizzo asks the fan, “Do you really need a hug?”

When the fan confirmed, the singer responded, “I need a hug too, c’mon.”

Lizzo released her album “Special” in July 2022. She sang the title track in a powerful choir-backed performance that featured a medley of her songs at the 2023 Grammy Awards last month.

After the performance, Lizzo celebrated how her voice has developed throughout her career .

“Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!!” she wrote on Twitter . She later added, “Some people think I’m a born singer, but I’m a rapper first! I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here.”

Lizzo took home the award for Record of the Year at the ceremony.