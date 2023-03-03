Open in App
HuffPost

Lizzo Stops Her Show To Hug A Crying Fan, And The Video Will Make You Teary

By Kimberley Richards,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pB7sU_0l74Ojgi00

Lizzo recently hugged one of her fans during a show in Milan, Italy, and we’re all feeling the love.

The singer shared a video clip of the sweet moment on Twitter Friday, explaining that the fan had held up a sign that had a message asking for a hug.

“Last night while singing ‘Special,’ I felt like someone in the crowd really needed to hear that message.. then later in the show I saw a sign that said ‘can I have a hug?’” she tweeted. “And I knew exactly who that message was for.”

In the video, Lizzo asks the fan, “Do you really need a hug?”

When the fan confirmed, the singer responded, “I need a hug too, c’mon.”

Lizzo released her album “Special” in July 2022. She sang the title track in a powerful choir-backed performance that featured a medley of her songs at the 2023 Grammy Awards last month.

After the performance, Lizzo celebrated how her voice has developed throughout her career .

“Can I say IM SO PROUD OF MY VOCALS!!!” she wrote on Twitter . She later added, “Some people think I’m a born singer, but I’m a rapper first! I wanna thank God & my vocal coach for getting me here.”

Lizzo took home the award for Record of the Year at the ceremony.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman Finds Husband's Body While Getting Christmas Decorations from a Closet 8 Months After He Went Missing
Troy, IL1 day ago
Sports World Saddened By The Tiger Woods, Girlfriend News
New York City, NY20 hours ago
Alicia Keys ‘Ran Away’ to a Surprising Country When She Had Her 1st Breakdown as an Adult
New York City, NY19 days ago
Wendy Williams Announces She’s ‘Formerly Retired’ And Wants To Be A Guest On This Show
New York City, NY8 days ago
Nine-year-old Goes Viral After Opening Car Door to Discover His Brother Who Lives in a Different State
Waldorf, MD1 day ago
Wendy Williams Says She Weighs 138 Pounds After Struggle With Health Issues
New York City, NY14 days ago
Kevin Durant Shut Up A Heckling Fan: "You Know You Can't Fight. You Know You Can Not Throw Your Hands."
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Witnesses of Alleged Michael Irvin Misconduct Incident Describe Events of the Night
Phoenix, AZ16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy