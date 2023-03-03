Vintage Cocktail Hour Playlist: Women's History Month Edition

Ella Fitzgerald in Helsinki, 1963 (Public Domain / Wikimedia Commons)

March is Women's History Month and time for our annual all-women Vintage Cocktail Hour ! Always the first Friday each month, The Vintage Cocktail Hour focuses on some of the best music of the 1930's, '40's, '50's, and through the early '60's. It's a great mix of some of the greatest singers of all time such as Dinah Washington, Anita O'Day, Billie Holiday, and of course, the incomparable Ella Fitzgerald . Please raise a glass for these brilliant women of our past. Cheers and happy listening!