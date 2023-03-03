Chiefs C Creed Humphrey teases appearance on 'Saturday Night Live' with Travis Kelce

It seems Travis Kelce won’t be the only player making an appearance on “Saturday Night Live” this weekend.
Kelce is set to host “SNL” on March 4 (10:30 p.m. CT), and it looks like No. 52 will be joining him. Chiefs C Creed Humphrey posted on his Instagram story, showing a piece of paper that had his name and the “Saturday Night Live” logo on it. The Chiefs’ Twitter account then teased the team-up between their center and tight end on the long-running NBC comedy show.
Check it out:
TMZ recently ran a story that Jason Kelce was asked to make a cameo appearance with his brother Travis on “SNL.” Jason, however, was in Indianapolis at the NFL combine this week and his wife just had a baby girl, so it wasn’t set in stone. Perhaps it’s Humphrey who they tabbed as a replacement for whatever sketch they had planned.
