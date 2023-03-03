Parker's buzzer-beater sends Winter Haven to 7A title game

LAKELAND -- Winter Haven returned nearly its entire team from last year's squad that lost in the semifinalist, but the one key addition got them over the hump.

Senior guard Kjei Parker, who won a state title two years ago at Bartow, hit the game-winning shot at the buzzer to lift Winter Haven to a 61-58 victory over Orlando Oak Ridge on Friday afternoon in the semifinals of the 2023 FHSAA Class 7A Boys Basketball Finals at the RP Funding Center.

Winter Haven (27-4) will play Miami Columbus for the 7A state championship at 8 p.m. on Saturday. The Blue Devils are looking for their first state championship in 50 years.

"Last year, it was tough when we came here," junior forward Isaac Celiscar said. "We had the lead, but they came back and won the game. Coming into this year, we knew we couldn't make mistakes like that again."

Winter Haven led throughout, but Oak Ridge rallied to make it a tight game down the stretch.

"We stuck to our game plan," Winter Haven coach Tyrone Woodside said. "We were more consistent in the first half. In the second half, it has more to do with the toughness and resiliency of Oak Ridge with that run. They showed their mettle, and we didn't match them on the level. We started forgetting some of our scouting reports. So that's what got them back in. The fourth quarter had more to do with the fact that they (Blue Devils) have been battle-tested, they've been in big games. This is the third tournament, fourth actually, that they've played in. So close games are nothing that they fear."

With the score tied at 58-58 after a basket by Winter Haven's Dylan James with just over a minute to play, the Blue Devils forced a turnover. The Blue Devils pulled the ball out to play for the last shot, worked the clock down and called a timeout with 10.9 seconds to play.

On the inbounds, the ball went to Celiscar, who drove to the basket and took an off-balance shot. The ball went off the rim, and Terrel Redding rebounded and got the ball out to Parker, who then hit the game-winning shot.

"Terrel got the rebound, it was a long rebound but he hustled like he always does, he got the rebound and looked for me," Parker said. "I was open and I have hit a lot of open shots. That's what I do well."

Parker finished with 13 points and was 3 of 5 from 3-point range.

Celiscar led Winter Haven with 17 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and four steals. He made his first 10 free throws and finished 11 of 12 from the free-throw line. As a team, Winter Haven was 13 of 14 from the line, while Oak Ridge (19-10) was 7 of 15.

"Isaac and J.P. (Jamie Phillips Jr.), their task was a little more difficult than the other two (Parker and Dylan James," Woodside said. "They practice with those guys. They play on the same travel team and they understand their game.

"So Isaac had to be able (to play) his game and still be successful at it."

Phillips had 11 points and six rebounds.

Winter Haven played without senior Dylan James for 11 minutes of the first half, including the entire second half, after James picked up his second foul with 3:02 to play in the first quarter. James was aggressive when he returned and came up with some key blocked shots and offensive putbacks.

"That's why my coach kept me out the entire second quarter," James said. "He wanted me to play as hard as I could."

Without James, Winter Haven still led by four after the first quarter and by nine points, 35-26, at halftime. Celiscar hit two free throws to start the second half and put Winter Haven up by 11 points, 37-26, then Oak Ridge came charging pack.

Oak Ridge outscored 21-8 to take a two-point lead, 47-45, with 1:18 to play in the third quarter, but the Blue Devils took a one-point lead into the final quarter, 49-48, after Redding scored the final basket of the third quarter.

"We stuck together, we trusted each other, and we knew if we stuck to the game plan and stayed together and had faith in each other like we did all year, that we'll be straight," Phillips said.

Cameron Simpson paced Oak Ridge's comeback in the second half. He had just two points at halftime and was 0 for 2 from the 3-point line, but shot 5 of 6 from beyond the arc and finished with a game-high 21 points.

Tyler Johnson, who scored 17 points, scored with over three minutes to play to put Oak Ridge up, 58-55, but Winter Haven's defense tightened down the stretch and did not allow another basket. Redding came up big on the defensive end.

"Terrel Redding, a football player, had deflections," Woodside said. "The difference that he made was the turning point of the game. He caused them to speed up."

