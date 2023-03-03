Open in App
Lakeland, FL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Ledger

FBI searching for Lakeland's Olivia Pollock days before scheduled trial on Jan. 6 charges

By Gary White, The Ledger,

4 days ago

Olivia Pollock, a Lakeland resident scheduled to face trial Monday on charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack, has followed her brother in becoming a fugitive from federal authorities.

The U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia issued bench warrants Tuesday for both Pollock and Joseph Hutchinson III, a friend and former Lakeland resident also charged with felonies connected to the insurrection of Jan. 6, 2021.

The District Court’s pretrial services division received notification on Monday that Pollock and Hutchinson had either tampered with or removed the ankle GPS monitors they were required to wear as part of their release on bond, said Joe Boland, supervisory special agent for the FBI’s Lakeland office. Agents had not found either Hutchinson or Pollock as of Friday afternoon, Boland said.

“They have not been located or arrested,” Boland said Friday afternoon. “At this point, we're still making efforts to try to locate them.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vVOGm_0l73vTC600

Judge denies motions to dismiss cases against Jan. 6 defendants from Polk County

Local Jan. 6 defendants seek to limit prosecutors' language, claim permission from Trump

Jan. 6 defendants from Polk County waive rights to jury trial

Pollock’s younger brother, Jonathan Pollock, was indicted along with her and three others in June 2021 but was not at the family property in the Kathleen area when FBI agents arrived to arrest Olivia. Jonathan Pollock, 24, has remained a fugitive since then, and the FBI has offered a reward of up to $30,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Hutchinson now lives in Georgia, and his case was separated from those of Pollock and two co-defendants, Joshua Doolin of Polk City and Michael Perkins of Plant City, after he asked to represent himself at his trial.

Boland said that FBI agents have interviewed Olivia Pollock’s family members, who live on a shared property near Lake Galloway. A sign posted on the family property since 2021 refers to those charged with Jan. 6 crimes as "political prisoners."

Olivia Pollock, 32, is charged with assaulting law-enforcement officers, entering and remaining in restricted grounds, disrupting government activities and engaging in violence on the U.S. Capitol grounds.

Pollock and Perkins are accused of assaulting police officers outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, during a violent protest by supporters of former President Donald Trump objecting to the certification of the 2020 presidential election results. Doolin is charged with disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds and theft of government property, among other alleged crimes.

Pollock was in the Lakeland area when the pre-trial services office detected that her GPS monitor had been tampered with, Boland said.

The bench warrants for Pollock and Hutchinson were unsealed during a court hearing Friday in Washington, D.C., Boland said. U.S. District Judge Carl Nichols is presiding over the trials of Olivia Pollock, Doolin and Perkins.

The trial, scheduled to begin Monday, will proceed as scheduled in case Pollock appears, Boland said. If she doesn’t, the trials of Doolin and Perkins will begin Tuesday.

The defendants have waived their rights to a jury trial and will instead face a bench trial, with the verdict decided by Nichols.

Hutchinson, 26, is a friend of the Pollock family and previously worked in a Lakeland gun store operated by Gabriel Pollock, another sibling. Hutchinson moved to Georgia after his indictment in 2021. He has received permission several times to travel back to the Lakeland area for events, including Doolin’s wedding.

Boland asked that anyone who has information about the locations of either Pollock or Hutchinson contact the FBI at www.fbi.gov or call the Tampa office at 813-253-1000.

The Pollocks and Hutchinson are among seven current and former Polk County residents indicted on charges related to the U.S. Capitol attack.

Gary White can be reached at gary.white@theledger.com or 863-802-7518. Follow on Twitter @garywhite13 .

Correction

An earlier version of this story said Joshua Doolin was the person identified in the green circle in the photo. That person is Jonathan Pollock.

This article originally appeared on The Ledger: FBI searching for Lakeland's Olivia Pollock days before scheduled trial on Jan. 6 charges

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
11-Year-Old Girl Shot In Lakeland, 13-Year-Old On Probation Charged In Shooting Accident
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Suspected Hillsborough bank robber arrested in Pennsylvania, deputies say
Valrico, FL1 day ago
Lakeland Regional Health Agrees to Repay $4 Million in Medicaid Funds
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
19-year-old dead, 2 others hurt in shooting at Central Florida house party
Davenport, FL1 day ago
Lakeland man found dead in waters off Key West
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
2 small planes collide in Central Florida
Orlando, FL8 hours ago
'We deserve justice': Family pleads with alleged Tampa mother's killer to turn himself in
Tampa, FL1 day ago
'He believed in segregation': Parent takes issue with name of Lakeland school
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
4 arrested after USF protest turns violent: police
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Brooksville shooting suspect had 12 guns ‘staged’ throughout house, Hernando sheriff says
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Missing 11-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Tampa, FL17 hours ago
1 dead, 2 injured in shooting at illegal house party at Davenport short-term rental home, deputies say
Davenport, FL1 day ago
Lakeland teen accused of accidentally shooting 11-year-old girl
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Florida Prosecutor Reveals Real Reasons She Landed in DeSantis’ Crosshairs
Orlando, FL4 days ago
In midst of major expansion, Aldi opens Lakeland store
Lakeland, FL16 hours ago
2 killed in separate Lakeland crashes
Lakeland, FL2 days ago
Three plead guilty to posing as police to rob drug dealers
Brooksville, FL4 days ago
Developer delivering $165M, 650-unit residential project to Pasco County
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
Hernando sheriff: Man shot and killed by SWAT set fire, shot multiple neighbors
Brooksville, FL1 day ago
Tampa patients claim their dentist ‘disappeared’ without completing treatments
Tampa, FL1 day ago
‘Daddy’s gonna be ok’: 911 call & body camera video from Clearwater Dunkin’ shooting released
Clearwater, FL9 hours ago
Jury finds self-proclaimed psychic guilty on multiple charges for stealing $1 million from Tampa man
Tampa, FL4 days ago
Families of Orlando shooting victims say DeSantis, Rick Scott playing politics with loved ones’ deaths
Orlando, FL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy