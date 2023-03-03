Open in App
Lakeland, FL
See more from this location?
ABC Action News WFTS

Customers desperate for answers after American Car Center abruptly closes

By Wendi Lane,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3FuyKO_0l73qrI300

Customers tell ABC Action News they are outraged and searching for answers after a car dealership suddenly closed its nationwide doors, including its Tampa Bay locations.

American Car Center abruptly closed for good Friday, February 24, including its locations in Seminole, Lakeland and Tampa.

Since then, ABC Action News has heard from dozens of customers unsure of where to make their payments.

That includes Derrick Dickey, who showed up to make his car payment Friday and was shocked to find the location closed with the doors locked.

“You’re joking, right?” he said while trying to jingle the door handle. “No one’s called me about anything and they didn’t say we’re closing down.”

Dickey had a money order in hand and said he was trying to hold up the end of his lease contract. Yet, customers say American Car Center is not holding up theirs.

Some customers like Ginny Nicholls received a text message about where to send her new payments.

“It’s called Westlake Portfolio. I asked them who they and they said they’re a debt collector,” Nicholls explained.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XuwmM_0l73qrI300 WFTS

Nicholls says she asked them about her service lease agreement to fix her car’s broken air conditioner.

“They said as far as the repairs, it should go through an insurance company. Which I’d never heard of before,” she added.

Nicholls feels that isn’t right and if the new company is only taking their money and not holding up American Car Center’s part of the lease, which she initially agreed to, she wants to renegotiate.

Now she’s worried and says she doesn’t know who to trust.

“I don’t want to lose this car because I need it for my kid,” Nicholls said, elaborating that her son has autism and is non-verbal, requiring her to use the car for frequent doctor’s visits.

ABC Action News wanted to get answers to help. We tried to call Westlake Financials’ Corporate Office and the number listed on American Car Center’s door. Unfortunately, we didn’t get through to anyone.

Then, we reached out locally to Pinellas County. They suggested that customers file complaints with their local consumer protection agency. Once they receive those complaints, the agency can start investigating to get some resolution and clarity on the next steps.

ABC Action News also reached out to the Florida Department of Motor Vehicles and was told that pertaining to leased vehicles, there is little they can do because the title is not in the customer’s name.

Finally, we contacted the Attorney General’s office, who told us customers should keep making payments and keep a record of it.

The Attorney General’s office also says to report any unfair or deceptive behavior regarding warranties to their office by calling (866) 9NO-SCAM or visiting MyFloridaLegal.com.

Customers tell ABC Action News they only want one thing: Clarity.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Altercation At St Petersburg Restaurant Leaves Two Employees With Grease Burns
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Tampa patients claim their dentist ‘disappeared’ without completing treatments
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Developer delivering $165M, 650-unit residential project to Pasco County
Wesley Chapel, FL1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Haines City looking to be SunRail’s new location in Polk County
Haines City, FL2 hours ago
Historic cigar factory re-homes thousands of bats in abandoned building
Tampa, FL3 hours ago
11-Year-Old Talina Story Located Safe
Tampa, FL10 hours ago
Out-of-state firms gobble up homes in Central Florida
Orlando, FL1 day ago
Keke’s Breakfast Cafe Plans Three Pasco County Locations
Tampa, FL1 day ago
A property flipper bought a historic Black cemetery after the city of Tampa unexpectedly lost control of the property in a blind auction. The city's mayor 'may as well have spit on those graves,' preservationist says.
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Missing 11-year-old Tampa girl found safe
Tampa, FL15 hours ago
Clearwater Dunkin’ worker shot man buying ice cream for family, police say
Clearwater, FL14 hours ago
Tampa Bay area voter guide: Everything you need to know
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Four townhomes destroyed in Pasco County fire
Holiday, FL2 days ago
Tampa General Hospital’s Transplant Institute Achieves Record Number of Organ Transplants in 2022
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Photos show blue heron capture baby alligator at Circle B Bar
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Suspect in Pinellas Park Truist Bank robbery found dead, police say
Pinellas Park, FL13 hours ago
Manatee Deputy to honor fallen Polk Deputy in 300-mile memorial bike ride
Polk City, FL1 day ago
‘Daddy’s gonna be ok’: 911 call & body camera video from Clearwater Dunkin’ shooting released
Clearwater, FL8 hours ago
4 dead after two planes collide in Winter Haven, officials say
Winter Haven, FL8 hours ago
Police Seek Witnesses In Tarpon Springs Crash That Claimed The Life Of Pasco County Man
Tarpon Springs, FL13 hours ago
Clearwater Dunkin Donuts employee accused of shooting customer after argument
Clearwater, FL15 hours ago
Lakeland man found dead in waters off Key West
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Settlement proposed between Airport Authority, Sarasota over housing near runway
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Westchase couple opens Phantom History House, a 'creepy but comfortable' BB
Westchase, FL17 hours ago
Search underway for man accused of firing shots into air in Bradenton restaurant parking lot
Bradenton, FL1 day ago
Thousands weigh in on SunRail’s possible expansion into Polk County
Haines City, FL4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy