Florida State
ABC Action News WFTS

54 women become US citizens during naturalization ceremony

By Mary O'Connell,

4 days ago
Friday, more than 50 people raised their right hand, took an oath, and became United States citizens. It was extra special because the all-women ceremony was in honor of Women’s History Month.

"I actually didn't expect that I was going to be so excited,” said Veronika Kuznetsova.

Kuznetsova is from Russia, and Friday morning, she became a US citizen.

"It gives me more stability, I guess,” said Kuznetsova. “Protection, opportunities, of course."

In celebration of Women’s History Month, the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services and the U.S. District Court of the Middle District of Florida held an all-women naturalization ceremony at WMU-Cooley Law School’s Tampa Bay campus.

"The United States has always been and always will be a land of opportunity,” said Judge Amanda Sansone.

Speakers recognized the distances women in the group traveled and the obstacles they had to overcome. The 54 citizenship candidates came from 30 countries, like Moran Zaltsman from Israel and Sheena Medina from the Philippines.

"I love this country,” said Zaltsman.

"It was a long process, but it was all worth it,” Medina said.

The ceremony, which included the Oath of Allegiance, was the final step to citizenship.

“Never, ever in my life I thought that I would be here and I would live another life in a completely different country because it’s not common in our country to move somewhere,” said Kuznetsova. “It’s common for Americans, but not for us.”

Kuznetsova is now focusing on her next big goal: opening her own coffee shop.

"Just follow your dream and don't be afraid of anything,” said Kuznetsova.

