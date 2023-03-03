Enquirer names Greater Cincinnati high school athletes of the week, March 3

In a vote that ended March 3, Cincinnati.com readers selected the Cincinnati Enquirer Athletes of the Week from high school sports action through Feb. 26.

Winners will receive certificates by the end of the sports season.

The Athlete of the Week voting occurs during all high school sports seasons and recognizes athletes across all sports. Here are this week's winners.

Ohio boys basketball team of the week : Anderson – After topping La Salle 62-42 on Feb. 22, No. 7 Anderson advanced over No. 6 Mason 59-54 on Feb. 24.

Ohio girls basketball team of the week : Kings – After handing West Clermont its first defeat of the season in a 49-43 win, Kings advanced to the regional semifinals with a 61-53 win against Centerville.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana boys basketball team of the week : Lloyd Memorial – Lloyd’s 73-31 win over Villa Madonna and 60-58 win over St. Henry gave the Juggernauts the 34th District championship.

Northern Kentucky/Indiana girls basketball team of the week: Holy Cross – After falling in the 35th District finals, Holy Cross topped Dixie Heights 56-40 in the Ninth Region tournament opener.

Boys winter team of the week: Batavia wrestling – Batavia won the Division II sectional at Western Brown with 203.5 points.

Girls winter team of the week: St. Ursula swimming – St. Ursula scored 160 points in the Division I state finals, finishing in a fourth-place tie.

Ohio big-school boys basketball player of the week: Nick Engel, Anderson – Engel dropped 11 points to beat La Salle on Feb. 22 before having 24 points, 9 steals and 4 assists against Mason.

Ohio small-school boys basketball player of the week: Tyler Haynes, McNicholas – The senior guard had 30 points against Reading on Feb. 21.

Ohio big-school girls basketball player of the week: Kassie Ingram, Kings – Ingram had 13 points as Kings handed West Clermont its only loss of the season and followed with 28 points on 11-15 shooting to beat Centerville in the district finals.

Ohio small-school girls basketball player of the week: Gracie Cosgrove, Badin – The sophomore scored 18 points to lead Badin to a district title when Badin beat Carroll 53-39 Friday night.

Northern Kentucky boys basketball player of the week: Jack Sullivan, Beechwood – He only scored 6 points against Holy Cross in the 35th District tournament, but he hit the winning three-pointer with six seconds left to help the Tigers pull off the upset.

Northern Kentucky girls basketball player of the week: Kendra Collins, Notre Dame – She led the Pandas to their fifth straight 35th District championship, scoring 17 points in the championship game.

Ohio boys bowler of the week: Elijah Mackenzie, Turpin – He rolled three games of 224 or better to be the top individual at the Division I Sectional at Crossgate Lanes. His three-game series was a 692.

Ohio girls bowler to the week: Haley Goodman, Northwest – She rolled the second-highest series at the Division I Sectional at Rollhouse Lanes. A high game of 192 was part of her 522 series.

Ohio boys swimmer/diver of the week: Logan Ottke, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – The senior successfully defended his title in the 100-yard breaststroke event with a time of 54.89 seconds in the Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association State Swimming and Diving Championship. He also took second in the 100-yard butterfly. In doing so, he shaved off some from last year's state-title finish of 54.96.

Ohio girls swimmer/diver of the week: Taylor Bacher, Cincinnati Hills Christian Academy – She won a state championship in the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 1:49.80, finishing second in the 500-yard freestyle in the Division II Ohio High School Athletic Association State Swimming and Diving Championship.

Ohio boys wrestler of the week: Donovan Gayle, Walnut Hills – He won the 215-pound weight class at the Division I Middletown Sectional with one fall and two decisions.

Northern Kentucky wrestler of the week: Landen Evans, Ryle – He won the state title at 113 pounds as the number-one wrestler in his weight class. The final bout was a convincing 7-0 decision.

Boys archer of the week: Carson Townsend, Boone County – The junior placed fourth at the Boone County tournament with a score of 288 and 21 bullseyes.

Girls archer of the week: Kilee Spegal, Simon Kenton – She earned her 10th top-10 in eleven tournaments this season, placing eighth at Boone County with a score of 280.

