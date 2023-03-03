Duke Energy: Nearly 19k customers still without power after storms in Greater Cincinnati

Update, 11:30 a.m. Saturday: About 18,0000 Duke Energy customers remained without power on Saturday after strong winds, heavy rain and severe storms swept through the region Friday, according to Duke Energy's online outage map .

Clermont County, where there was a tornado warning Friday, still had more than 6,700 customers without power. Hamilton County still has 6,844 customers with power outages. Brown County still had 1,489 customers without power on Saturday.

In Northern Kentucky, 2,576 Boone County customers were still without power, with scattered outages in Campbell and Kenton counties.

A statement from Duke said crews worked through the night making repairs and continue to uncover damage caused by yesterday's storms.

"Now that the severe winds have weakened, line technicians are able to safely use hydraulic bucket trucks to repair the numerous downed power lines and broken poles," the statement said. "Estimated times for restoration will be provided to our hardest hit communities once we complete the full assessment of damage."

Previous reporting: Nearly 56,000 customers are without power in Greater Cincinnati as strong winds, heavy rain and severe storms swept through the region Friday, according to Duke Energy's online outage map .

As of 8:36 p.m., more than 18,000 customers had lost power in Boone, Grant, Kenton and Campbell counties. Brown, Clermont, Hamilton, Butler and Warren counties had over 37,100 customers without power.

Duke says repairs and damage assessments are underway. There's currently no estimated time of restoration.

"Our line crews are actively assessing damage from ongoing storm activity and making repairs in places where weather conditions allow," Duke said in a statement on its website. "Strong winds are expected to continue well into the evening hours. These gusty conditions create safety hazards for our technicians, temporarily preventing them from raising hydraulic buckets needed for overhead line repairs."

Duke customers can report an outage online and the company regularly updates in outage map .

Anyone who sees a fallen power line or safety hazard involving Duke equipment should call Duke Energy at 800-769-3766, or call 911 immediately.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Duke Energy: Nearly 19k customers still without power after storms in Greater Cincinnati