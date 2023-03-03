Open in App
Irvington, KY
FOX 56

1 dead after Breckinridge County wreck

By Dustin Massengill,

4 days ago

IRVINGTON, Ky. ( FOX 56 ) — A man is dead after a wreck Thursday in Breckinridge County wreck.

Kentucky State Police said 21-year-old Jacob Gardner, of Irvington, was driving a 2014 Honda passenger car headed westbound on U.S. 60 when he crashed into a 2021 Mack Truck being operated by 29-year-old Corey Calloway, of Rockport, Indiana.

Police reported for an unknown reason Calloway crossed the centerline and attempted to steer back into his lane but ended up striking Gardner with the side rear of his truck.

The Breckinridge County Coroner pronounced Gardner dead at the scene. Both Gardner and Calloway were wearing their seat belts.

The collision is still under investigation.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 56 News.

