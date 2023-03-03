Change location
See more from this location?
Florida State
KETV.com
Health officials: Person dies after brain-eating amoeba infection, possibly due to sinus rinse with tap water
By Jacqueline Howard, CNN,4 days ago
By Jacqueline Howard, CNN,4 days ago
A person in Florida has died after being infected with the rare brain-eating amoeba Naegleria fowleri. The infection possibly resulted from "sinus rinse practices utilizing...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0