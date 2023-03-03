Columbus
Change location
See more from this location?
Columbus, OH
Lantern
Midwest band Early Eyes celebrates milestones headlining its first tour for debut album, reflects on latest The Basement performance
By Molly GoheenHonour Lackey,4 days ago
By Molly GoheenHonour Lackey,4 days ago
On its first-ever tour in 2017, Midwest indie-rock band Early Eyes came to Columbus and played at The Basement “to like, seven people,” guitarist John...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0