2 Injured After Trench Collapses In Elk City

Two people were injured after a trench collapsed Friday morning in Elk City.

Elk City Fire and EMS said when they responded to the scene at around 10:40 a.m. after two victims were pinned in a ditch that was about 14 feet deep near East Broadway Avenue and South Main Street in downtown Elk City.

Firefighters said the victims were unable to move and covered in dirt.

Firefighters were able to make their way into the trench to begin digging the victims out.

The victims were freed and transported to the hospital.