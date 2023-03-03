Open in App
Starkville, MS
The Clarion Ledger

Mississippi State football's Emmanuel Forbes catches eyes at NFL Combine with 40-yard dash, weight

By Stefan Krajisnik, Mississippi Clarion Ledger,

4 days ago

Mississippi State football’s Emmanuel Forbes , the FBS all-time leader in interceptions returned for touchdowns , became a major talking point at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis on Friday as cornerbacks took part in measurements and workouts.

It started when Forbes weighed in at 166 pounds – a day after he told reporters his official weight was 173 pounds and he hopes to reach 185.

However, Forbes doesn’t believe his weight should be a concern.

“I played in the SEC for three years and never missed one game … due to a football injury,” Forbes said. “I just feel like I’m durable and physical for my size.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sFmDk_0l73gxwd00

MSU TO THE NFL: Super Bowl champion Willie Gay Jr. returned to Mississippi on Wednesday. Here's what he said

PORTAL: Tight end Geor'Quarius Spivey returning to Mississippi State football after stint at TCU

MSU FOOTBALL: Position battles to watch in spring practice

When he took part in the 40-yard dash, he showed why his athleticism has made up for other physical questions.

Forbes was recorded in 4.35 seconds, which would have ranked 10 th overall in last year’s combine results. New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner recorded a 4.41 last year before becoming the NFL’s defensive rookie of the year.

Forbes is one of three Bulldogs invited to the combine, joining fellow defenders Tyrus Wheat and Cameron Young.

Forbes said the Buccaneers, Cowboys, Bengals, Dolphins, Steelers and Patriots were among teams he met or planned on meeting with this week, whether informal or formal.

ESPN’s Mel Kiper Jr. lists Forbes as the No. 4 player at his position and projects him as the 19 th overall pick to the Buccaneers.

Forbes says Mississippi State greats Darius Slay and Martin Emerson are players he models his game after. Emerson, Forbes' best friend, was among those he spoke to before the combine.

Tyrus Wheat

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XQKKJ_0l73gxwd00

Wheat, who is listed as an edge rusher by the NFL, recorded a 4.65 in the 40, which ranked 16th among players at the position.

Georgia’s Nolan Smith paced the group with a 4.39 while potential top pick Will Anderson Jr. of Alabama ran a 4.6. Wheat’s 10-yard split of 1.59 seconds ranked sixth at the position. His 28.5-inch vertical ranked last in the group.

Cameron Young

Young, a defensive tackle, ran a 5.20 in the 40, ranking ninth at the position. Pittsburgh’s Calijah Kancey paced the group with a 4.67.

In five seasons, Young appeared in 41 games for the Bulldogs. He finished with 103 tackles and eight tackles for loss.

Stefan Krajisnik is the Mississippi State beat writer for the Clarion Ledger. Contact him at skrajisnik@gannett.com or follow him on Twitter @skrajisnik3 .

This article originally appeared on Mississippi Clarion Ledger: Mississippi State football's Emmanuel Forbes catches eyes at NFL Combine with 40-yard dash, weight

