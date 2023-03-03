The ‘Daisy Jones and the Six’ Hair Department Head Reveals the Iconic Stars Who Inspired the Characters’ Looks

Tress tales! Amazon Prime’s anticipated series Daisy Jones & the Six just dropped and the story is riveting — but even more so is the ‘70s-perfect hair!

The show’s Hair Department Head MaryAnn Hennings sat down with Us Weekly to dish style and color secrets from the set and how the changing ‘dos helped to tell the story of the rising band as the Dunne Brothers and songstress Daisy Jones collide.

“I went with the vibe and tried to relay their popularity through their hair,” Hennings says of the evolution of the looks as the story is told over ten episodes. “I studied each character so much that I knew where they were and what they were feeling and what effort they would put into their hair at each moment.”

For lead character Daisy’s look (played by Riley Keough ), the pro decided to keep the haircolor consistent, to convey the character’s ’this is who I am, take it or leave it’ attitude. “We went with that iconic, bright, beautiful red,” she says. While the character was “a bit of a rough girl,” at the beginning, rather than a punky black, Hennings chose the ginger because it showed Daisy’s rebellious nature, “but gently.”

According to the pro, the long, red curls also made it easy to transform the character from an ingenue to a rock star — into “a look that’s going to be iconic.” Quite apropos, as Hennings reveals the inspiration for the shade and long, undone style was none other rock legend Stevie Nicks .

The cast of 'Daisy Jones & the Six'. Lacey Terrell/Prime Video

When Camila Alvarez enters the chat as a young Billy Dunne’s love interest, it was important for her look to convey her nurturing soul, says the hair guru. “I just added a little warmth to her brown haircolor so that everything about her was soft — she loved everybody and everybody loved her.” Fun fact: Camila Morrone , the actress behind the character, arrived to set with bangs, so the hair team used extensions to create the classic ‘70s center-parted strands. The inspo for the look? Love Story star Ali McGraw , of course.

As for Karen, the musician, played by Suki Waterhouse , the pro “just wanted to show cool,” she tells Us. “She goes to the beach, we put her hair in loose braids, she performs, she’s just effortless cool.”

With Karen, it was all about “ Brigitte Bardot ,” reveals Hennings, “with the big, wavy hair and a cigarette hanging out of her mouth.” The pro tells Us Waterhouse even started styling her own hair with hot rollers, and owned the frosted tips. “She just became ‘70s!”

For those longing to chanel their own inner Daisy Jones (or Camila or Karen or best friend Simone!) Clairol has matched hues to the looks! Scroll through to find your favorite, then scoop them up here !