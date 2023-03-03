What are the next steps for Alex Murdaugh after his guilty verdict and sentencing?

Murdaugh will be processed into the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Friday when he arrives at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, according to Chrysti Shain, a spokesperson for the SCDC.
“As a part of the intake process, like all inmates, he will undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments, and SCDC will gather other additional background information,” said Shain.
Shain explained that the SCDC inmate classification system will follow its routine process for all inmates: evaluate the results of tests, assessments and screenings administered to him, taking into account his crime and sentence, and use all of this information to assign the inmate a specific custody level and prison.
