Open in App
Colleton County, SC
See more from this location?
WBTW News13

What are the next steps for Alex Murdaugh after his guilty verdict and sentencing?

By Tim Renaud,

4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N8yqv_0l73cWRy00

WALTERBORO, S.C. (WCBD) – Disbarred South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh now faces life in prison after a jury found him guilty Thursday in the killings of his wife Margaret and youngest son Paul.

Both were found shot to death at the family’s Colleton County property on the night of June 7, 2021.

After weeks of witness testimony, jurors delivered a guilty verdict on Thursday evening. Judge Clifton Newman handed down a double life sentence the following morning.

Murdaugh will be processed into the South Carolina Department of Corrections (SCDC) on Friday when he arrives at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia, according to Chrysti Shain, a spokesperson for the SCDC.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PhURQ_0l73cWRy00
SCDC: Inmate Richard Alexander Murdaugh has arrived at Kirkland Reception and Evaluation Center in Columbia. He will be assessed there before being assigned permanently to a maximum-security prison.

“As a part of the intake process, like all inmates, he will undergo medical tests, mental health and education assessments, and SCDC will gather other additional background information,” said Shain.

Shain explained that the SCDC inmate classification system will follow its routine process for all inmates: evaluate the results of tests, assessments and screenings administered to him, taking into account his crime and sentence, and use all of this information to assign the inmate a specific custody level and prison.

READ IT: SCDC Inmate Reclassification

The evaluation process takes about 45 days. When that is complete, Murdaugh will be sent to one of South Carolina’s maximum-security prisons, like all new inmates serving life sentences.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local South Carolina State newsLocal South Carolina State
Murdaugh testimony only confirmed his guilt, jurors say
Walterboro, SC1 day ago
FBI investigating suspicious death of woman on South Carolina-based Carnival Sunshine
Charleston, SC1 day ago
SLED Chief Mark Keel speaks after Alex Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Walterboro, SC4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Judge denies request from Russell Laffitte for new trial in fraud case
Charleston, SC1 day ago
Tips, investigation lead to arrest of Beaufort Co. man
Hilton Head Island, SC11 hours ago
South Carolina tree-trimmer dies from electrical shock
Charleston, SC8 hours ago
Alex Murdaugh’s attorneys plan to appeal guilty verdict
Walterboro, SC4 days ago
Man ID’d in deadly shooting at N. Charleston shopping center
North Charleston, SC10 hours ago
South Carolina man dead after shooting, chase involving North Carolina deputies
Winston-salem, NC1 day ago
Maxton man and Bennettsville woman arrested for drug possession, trafficking
Bennettsville, SC1 day ago
Residents react to Alex Murdaugh verdict
Hampton, SC1 day ago
Alex Murdaugh found guilty in double murder case
Walterboro, SC5 days ago
Locklear arrested for drug trafficking
Mccoll, SC1 day ago
Jury reaches verdict in Murdaugh double murder trial
Walterboro, SC5 days ago
Historic Charleston Judge Richard E. Fields dies at 103
Charleston, SC3 days ago
Special report: The Trial of Alex Murdaugh: Endgame
Walterboro, SC5 days ago
Former Seacoast student ministry leader accused of assaulting underage girls
North Charleston, SC4 days ago
North Carolina sees largest abortion-rate spike in country after Roe v. Wade ruling
Charlotte, NC15 hours ago
Police: N. Charleston youth pastor charged with assaulting 10 girls
North Charleston, SC4 days ago
Shooting injures student on campus of South Carolina State University
Orangeburg, SC4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy