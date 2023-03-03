Open in App
Sarasota, FL
beckershospitalreview.com

Florida hospital gets death threats after report finds strong COVID-19 response

By Kelly Gooch and Erica Carbajal,

4 days ago
Several workers at Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Hospital have received death threats and hate-filled calls after the hospital's board approved a report concluding it led a...
