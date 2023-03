Chronicle

Braun Commentary: While Students Struggle With Math and Reading, Democrats Focus on Recess By Sen. John Braun, R-Centralia, 4 days ago

Students in our K-12 public schools are clearly struggling with the “three Rs” — reading, (w)riting and (a)rithmetic. Only 32.6% of the fourth-graders and eighth-graders ...