Chronicle

OYO Hotel Attracting Squatters; New Owners Offer Rooms at Nearby Motel as Some Residents Struggle to Find Housing By Owen Sexton / owen@chronline.com, 4 days ago

By Owen Sexton / owen@chronline.com, 4 days ago

Nearly two weeks after the unannounced sale and attempted forced evictions of occupants renting rooms long-term at the OYO Hotel in Centralia, some of those ...