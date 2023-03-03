Open in App
Olean, NY
See more from this location?
WKBW 7 News Buffalo

Olean artist putting smiles on 18-year-old recovering from a deadly car crash

By Yoselin Person,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cbg33_0l73XxPE00

An Olean freelance artist is using his artistic hands to recreate 18-year-old Gabby Kranock’s four-month-old German Shepherd out of snow.

This initiative comes after Olean artist, Eric Jones, heard about the deadly car crash involving 18-year-old Gabby Kranock leaving her paralyzed and killing her friend, 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle.

“She got a new puppy so I’m going to make a giant version of her puppy out of snow,” he says. “It’s an opportunity to do things like this, which brings a smile and the hospital has been fantastic to work with.”

Gabby Kranock will have the perfect view of the recreation of her dog from her room on the top floor of ECMC.

Gabby’s father, Denis Kranock, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that Gabby is now under a ventilator after first leaving the hospital two months ago.

“She started having seizures is what landed us back here,” Gabby’s father says. “And we’re hoping that we got that under controlled now it’s just this slow game of moving forward.”

Denis says he’s thankful for Eric Jones putting a smile on Gabby’s face.

“It’s awesome that he’s taking the time to do it and help Gabby smile,” he says. “Anything that will put a smile on her face is awesome you know, it’s all about her, really.”

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Bath Police investigate death of baby
Bath, NY2 days ago
Truck strikes train bridge on Central Avenue in Lancaster
Lancaster, NY1 day ago
6-month-old baby reported dead in Bath; investigation underway
Bath, NY3 days ago
Meth Discovered During Overnight Stop
Jamestown, NY1 day ago
Cheektowaga man pleads guilty to killing two of his cats
Cheektowaga, NY3 hours ago
Bliss man arrested for Delevan burglary
Bliss, NY3 days ago
6-month-old baby found dead in town of Bath
Bath, NY4 days ago
Police Make Fentanyl, Crack Cocaine Bust In Jamestown Traffic Stop
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
Former Lakewood Fire Chief dies
Lakewood, NY1 day ago
Port Man Victim of Identity Theft
Port Allegany, PA1 day ago
Mother reflects on firefighter’s ultimate sacrifice more than decade later
Buffalo, NY5 days ago
Jamestown Man Accused Of Strangulation Following Domestic Dispute
Jamestown, NY2 days ago
Woman Allegedly Strikes Person With Mirror During Domestic Dispute
Jamestown, NY4 days ago
Cheektowaga teen pleads guilty to committing two separate carjackings
Cheektowaga, NY5 days ago
Closings, Delays, Cancellations – Tuesday March 7
Bradford, PA17 hours ago
2 arrested following search warrant of Bath residence
Bath, NY5 days ago
Smethport Power Outage Closes Schools, Disrupts 911
Smethport, PA13 hours ago
Bradford Man Arrested on Warrant
Bradford, PA4 days ago
County Jail Inmate Accused Of Attacking Corrections Officer
Mayville, NY4 days ago
Cavalcade of Cars: 30th annual indoor car show underway in Hamburg
Hamburg, NY3 days ago
Man Charged In Overnight Fight
Jamestown, NY6 days ago
Workers shine spotlight on union-busting efforts at Orchard Park animal hospital
Orchard Park, NY3 days ago
Lancaster CSD faces lawsuit after student alleges assault on wrestling team
Lancaster, NY4 days ago
Two arrested for stealing vehicle, crashing it into dumpster
Batavia, NY8 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy