Olean artist putting smiles on 18-year-old recovering from a deadly car crash

An Olean freelance artist is using his artistic hands to recreate 18-year-old Gabby Kranock’s four-month-old German Shepherd out of snow.

This initiative comes after Olean artist, Eric Jones, heard about the deadly car crash involving 18-year-old Gabby Kranock leaving her paralyzed and killing her friend, 19-year-old Kayden Belleisle.

“She got a new puppy so I’m going to make a giant version of her puppy out of snow,” he says. “It’s an opportunity to do things like this, which brings a smile and the hospital has been fantastic to work with.”

Gabby Kranock will have the perfect view of the recreation of her dog from her room on the top floor of ECMC.

Gabby’s father, Denis Kranock, tells 7 News reporter Yoselin Person that Gabby is now under a ventilator after first leaving the hospital two months ago.

“She started having seizures is what landed us back here,” Gabby’s father says. “And we’re hoping that we got that under controlled now it’s just this slow game of moving forward.”

Denis says he’s thankful for Eric Jones putting a smile on Gabby’s face.

“It’s awesome that he’s taking the time to do it and help Gabby smile,” he says. “Anything that will put a smile on her face is awesome you know, it’s all about her, really.”